Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices log lowest finish in a week as constrained supplies come back on line

Crude futures log their lowest finish in a week Monday as producers begin restoring output in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Delta and Norwegian oil workers end a strike that had threatened production. 

 
Natural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter

Prices rose toward their highest level in nearly two years, extending a recent rally. 

 
Mumbai Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power for Hours

The failure in India's financial hub was seen as an embarrassment for the country as it seeks to attract international investment and lure manufacturing away from China. 

 
Libya Restarts Oil Production at Biggest Field

The move could quickly increase Libya's overall output after an extended shutdown and add to a glut of oil on world markets that has kept prices low. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires. 

 
Renewable-Energy Stocks Are Getting a Biden Bump

Three funds, which investors are betting stand to benefit from Joe Biden's green-energy proposals, are up more than 80% this year. 

 
PG&E Equipment Might Have Ignited Northern California Wildfire

The utility disclosed in securities filings that it recorded alarms on certain equipment supporting a power line that served an area near where the deadly Zogg Fire is believed to have originated in Shasta County. 

 
Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies. 

 
Former Unaoil Partner Sentenced in U.K. Bribery Case

A former regional partner for Unaoil Group was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges related to a scheme to pay bribes to secure contracts in Iraq, U.K. prosecutors said. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig-Count Hits Highest Since June

The number of active oil-targeting rigs in the U.S. rose for a third straight week to the highest level in nearly four months, according to data from oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0015ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:19aChina Sept crude oil imports up 2.1% m/m as port congestion eases
RE
12:18aINSTANT VIEW : China's iron ore, copper imports rise in September from August
RE
12:16aPandemic to Cut Global Emissions to Decade Low in 2020, IEA Says
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/13Iea sees oil demand down by 8% in 2020, demand growth to end within 10 years
RE
10/12Asian shares defy Wall St. gains as China rally cools
RE
10/12Japan shares edge lower as U.S. futures fall
RE
10/12Asian shares defy Wall St gains as China rally cools
RE
10/12China sept refined oil products exports at 3.95 mln tonnes - customs
RE
10/12China sept crude oil imports at 48.48 mln tonnes - customs
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group