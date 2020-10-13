Oil prices log lowest finish in a week as constrained supplies come back on line

Crude futures log their lowest finish in a week Monday as producers begin restoring output in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Delta and Norwegian oil workers end a strike that had threatened production.

Natural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter

Prices rose toward their highest level in nearly two years, extending a recent rally.

Mumbai Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power for Hours

The failure in India's financial hub was seen as an embarrassment for the country as it seeks to attract international investment and lure manufacturing away from China.

Libya Restarts Oil Production at Biggest Field

The move could quickly increase Libya's overall output after an extended shutdown and add to a glut of oil on world markets that has kept prices low.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires.

Renewable-Energy Stocks Are Getting a Biden Bump

Three funds, which investors are betting stand to benefit from Joe Biden's green-energy proposals, are up more than 80% this year.

PG&E Equipment Might Have Ignited Northern California Wildfire

The utility disclosed in securities filings that it recorded alarms on certain equipment supporting a power line that served an area near where the deadly Zogg Fire is believed to have originated in Shasta County.

Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies.

Former Unaoil Partner Sentenced in U.K. Bribery Case

A former regional partner for Unaoil Group was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges related to a scheme to pay bribes to secure contracts in Iraq, U.K. prosecutors said.

U.S. Oil Rig-Count Hits Highest Since June

The number of active oil-targeting rigs in the U.S. rose for a third straight week to the highest level in nearly four months, according to data from oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

