Oil Prices Steady Ahead of U.S. Supply Reports

U.S. benchmark oil prices declined slightly early in NY but remained rangebound right around the $40 a barrel mark, a level the market hasn't strayed far from for the past four months.

Oil Recovery Expected to Falter Though Supply Glut Shrinks

The world is burning through the oil supply glut that threatened to cripple the energy industry a few months ago, but spiraling coronavirus infection numbers are putting the recovery in jeopardy, the IEA said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

OPEC Says U.S. Oil Production Recovering Faster Than Expected

The U.S. energy industry is recovering more quickly than previously expected from the fall in production from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Coronavirus Pandemic Speeds Shift to Cleaner Energy

The shift comes as global energy demand is expected to fall by 5% in 2020, a pullback not seen since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency.

SSE Sells Stake in Energy-From-Waste Projects

SSE has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange energy-from-waste joint venture projects for GBP995 million to an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier.

Mumbai Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power for Hours

The failure in India's financial hub was seen as an embarrassment for the country as it seeks to attract international investment and lure manufacturing away from China.

Libya Restarts Oil Production at Biggest Field

The move could quickly increase Libya's overall output after an extended shutdown and add to a glut of oil on world markets that has kept prices low.

Renewable-Energy Stocks Are Getting a Biden Bump

Three funds, which investors are betting stand to benefit from Joe Biden's green-energy proposals, are up more than 80% this year.

PG&E Equipment Might Have Ignited Northern California Wildfire

The utility disclosed in securities filings that it recorded alarms on certain equipment supporting a power line that served an area near where the deadly Zogg Fire is believed to have originated in Shasta County.

