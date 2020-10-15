News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices finish higher, encouraged by OPEC+ commitment to output cuts

Oil futures stretch their gains to a second session Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly held discussions, reiterating the OPEC+ commitment to abide by the production-cut agreement. A report by the International Energy Agency, however, underlined fears an acceleration in new COVID-19 cases around the world will dent demand for crude.

Bribery Probe Into a Nuclear Plant Bailout Examines Facilities' Owner

A criminal investigation into an alleged bribe to secure a bailout of troubled nuclear plants in Ohio is looking at the energy company that prosecutors say supplied some of the money and now owns the facilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.9 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Recovery Expected to Falter Though Supply Glut Shrinks

The world is burning through the oil supply glut that threatened to cripple the energy industry a few months ago, but spiraling coronavirus infection numbers are putting the recovery in jeopardy, the IEA said.

Analysts Expect 56 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 56 billion cubic feet -- an amount well below normal for this time of year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

OPEC Says U.S. Oil Production Recovering Faster Than Expected

The U.S. energy industry is recovering more quickly than previously expected from the fall in production from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Coronavirus Pandemic Speeds Shift to Cleaner Energy

The shift comes as global energy demand is expected to fall by 5% in 2020, a pullback not seen since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency.

SSE Sells Stake in Energy-From-Waste Projects

SSE has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange energy-from-waste joint venture projects for GBP995 million to an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier.

Mumbai Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power for Hours

The failure in India's financial hub was seen as an embarrassment for the country as it seeks to attract international investment and lure manufacturing away from China.

