WTI
10/26 12:43:38 am
39.07 USD   -0.31%
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/26/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

The deal, unveiled early Sunday, would create the third-largest oil and natural-gas producer in Canada and the second-largest Canadian refiner. 

 
PG&E to Cut Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was planning to pre-emptively cut power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year. 

 
U.K. Detains Stowaways Aboard Oil Ship After Standoff With Crew

British authorities detained seven stowaways on an oil tanker just a few miles from the English coast, after crew members called for help and locked themselves in the vessel's safe room, according to the ship's operator. 

 
Oil Industry Bristles at Biden's Pledge to Transition Away From Crude

Joe Biden's remarks that he would seek to phase out oil were well-received by the renewables industry but stoked concerns among some oil and gas executives that a Democratic administration would further weigh down an industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
PG&E Wins $250 Million Fight With Bondholders Over Capital Raising

PG&E scored a victory Friday as a judge ruled against hedge funds that said California's largest utility had unfairly shut them out of a lucrative stock deal on its way out of bankruptcy. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 211, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil suffers a loss, dragging U.S. benchmark below $40 a barrel

Oil falls on Friday, posting a loss for the week, with increasing exports from Libya and worries about crude demand on the back of accelerating cases of COVID-19 prompting U.S. prices to finish under $40 a barrel for the first time in nearly three weeks. 

 
Iraq Emerges as New Front for Enforcement of Iran Oil Sanctions

Persian Gulf waters off Iraq have become an important waypoint for Iranian oil smugglers looking to avoid U.S. sanctions, according to American officials, who expressed frustration with Baghdad. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Michigan Group Says Archaeological Findings Enough to Halt Enbridge Tunnel

The group of mostly Native American women says they found man-made patterns underwater near the Line 5 oil pipeline that could date back 10,000 years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0015ET


