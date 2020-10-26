Oil Drops on Covid-19 Resurgence, Extra Libyan Crude

Oil prices fell after new coronavirus restrictions in Europe and the speedy return of production in Libya threatened to undermine efforts to chip away at a global glut of crude.

Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

The deal, unveiled early Sunday, would create the third-largest oil and natural-gas producer in Canada and the second-largest Canadian refiner.

Robert Murray, Stubborn U.S. Coal Baron, Dies at Age 80

Robert E. Murray, who used an aggressive acquisition strategy to build Murray Energy into a coal-mining giant even as falling prices drove rivals out of business, died Sunday.

PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was pre-emptively cutting power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year.

Auto Makers Shift Hydrogen Focus to Big Rigs

Auto makers have spent decades developing hydrogen fuel cells as a green alternative for cars with little to show for it. Now, they are shifting their attention to the trucking industry.

Fed's Purchase of Energy Company Debt Continues to Raise Questions

The Federal Reserve's purchase of bonds issued by energy companies continues to draw scrutiny, even as central bank officials say it is part of their broader efforts to support corporate borrowing and is intended to help the economy navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Galp Earnings Fall as Upstream Suffers

Portugal's Galp reported a sharp drop in third-quarter underlying earnings hit by a lower contribution from its upstream segment and refinery, reflecting weaker commodity prices and market conditions.

U.K. Detains Stowaways Aboard Oil Ship After Standoff With Crew

British authorities detained seven stowaways on an oil tanker just a few miles from the English coast, after crew members called for help and locked themselves in the vessel's safe room, according to the ship's operator.

Oil Industry Bristles at Biden's Pledge to Transition Away From Crude

Joe Biden's remarks that he would seek to phase out oil were well-received by the renewables industry but stoked concerns among some oil and gas executives that a Democratic administration would further weigh down an industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

PG&E Wins $250 Million Fight With Bondholders Over Capital Raising

PG&E scored a victory Friday as a judge ruled against hedge funds that said California's largest utility had unfairly shut them out of a lucrative stock deal on its way out of bankruptcy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 1115ET