Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Drops on Covid-19 Resurgence, Extra Libyan Crude

Oil prices fell after new coronavirus restrictions in Europe and the speedy return of production in Libya threatened to undermine efforts to chip away at a global glut of crude. 

 
Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

The deal, unveiled early Sunday, would create the third-largest oil and natural-gas producer in Canada and the second-largest Canadian refiner. 

 
Robert Murray, Stubborn U.S. Coal Titan, Dies at Age 80

Robert E. Murray, who used an aggressive acquisition strategy to build Murray Energy into a coal-mining giant even as falling prices drove rivals out of business, died Sunday. 

 
PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was pre-emptively cutting power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year. 

 
Auto Makers Shift Hydrogen Focus to Big Rigs

Auto makers have spent decades developing hydrogen fuel cells as a green alternative for cars with little to show for it. Now, they are shifting their attention to the trucking industry. 

 
Fed's Purchase of Energy Company Debt Continues to Raise Questions

The Federal Reserve's purchase of bonds issued by energy companies continues to draw scrutiny, even as central bank officials say it is part of their broader efforts to support corporate borrowing and is intended to help the economy navigate the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Galp Earnings Fall as Upstream Suffers

Portugal's Galp reported a sharp drop in third-quarter underlying earnings hit by a lower contribution from its upstream segment and refinery, reflecting weaker commodity prices and market conditions. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.K. Detains Stowaways Aboard Oil Ship After Standoff With Crew

British authorities detained seven stowaways on an oil tanker just a few miles from the English coast, after crew members called for help and locked themselves in the vessel's safe room, according to the ship's operator. 

 
Oil Industry Bristles at Biden's Pledge to Transition Away From Crude

Joe Biden's remarks that he would seek to phase out oil were well-received by the renewables industry but stoked concerns among some oil and gas executives that a Democratic administration would further weigh down an industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0015ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/26Oil steadies, but outlook gloomy as coronavirus cases, supply grow
RE
10/26Asian shares hit by surging coronavirus cases, U.S. stimulus woes
RE
10/26Asian shares hit by surging coronavirus cases, U.S. stimulus woes
RE
10/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/26U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting state oil sector
RE
10/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/26Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group