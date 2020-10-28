Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/28 01:23:59 am
38.675 USD   -0.45%
12:58aOil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:48aOil falls 2% as rise in U.S. crude stocks fans oversupply fears
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Trump Weighs Executive Order to Show Support for Fracking

President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in battleground states. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 400,000 in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
SoCal Edison Says It May Have Caused Orange County Wildfire

The Silverado Fire has consumed more than 11,000 acres of tinder-dry brush in the foothills above Irvine and other cities south of Los Angeles. 

 
Oil gains as Tropical Storm Zeta forces shutdown of roughly half of U.S. Gulf output

Oil futures finish higher Tuesday as another major storm cuts energy output in the Gulf of Mexico by roughly half, though worries the impact on demand from the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases globally continue to hang over the market. 

 
BP Posts Fifth Straight Quarterly Loss

U.K. energy company BP reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss, providing the first glimpse of how major oil companies navigated the third quarter amid a prolonged slump in demand. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Robert Murray, Stubborn U.S. Coal Titan, Dies at Age 80

Robert E. Murray, who used an aggressive acquisition strategy to build Murray Energy into a coal-mining giant even as falling prices drove rivals out of business, died Sunday. 

 
PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was pre-emptively cutting power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year. 

 
Auto Makers Shift Hydrogen Focus to Big Rigs

Auto makers have spent decades developing hydrogen fuel cells as a green alternative for cars with little to show for it. Now, they are shifting their attention to the trucking industry. 

 
Fed's Purchase of Energy Company Debt Continues to Raise Questions

The Federal Reserve's purchase of bonds issued by energy companies continues to draw scrutiny, even as central bank officials say it is part of their broader efforts to support corporate borrowing and is intended to help the economy navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0015ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:58aOil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:48aOil falls 2% as rise in U.S. crude stocks fans oversupply fears
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/27ANALYSIS : Trump sanctions could give Biden a bargaining chip in deal talks with..
RE
10/27S-Oil expects fourth quarter refining margins to improve on demand for winter..
RE
10/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares, U.S. stock futures sag on coronavirus..
RE
10/27Asian shares, U.S. stock futures sag on coronavirus, U.S. election worries
RE
10/27Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Depa..
DJ
10/27EXCLUSIVE : Chevron to lay off about 25% of Noble Energy employees after merger
RE
10/27Corn falls from 14-month high as market awaits fresh Chinese orders
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group