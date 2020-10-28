Oil Drops on Bearish US Inventory Stats

Crude futures tumbled in Europe as rising coronavirus cases have sparked volatility in prices in recent days and that negative sentiment has been compounded by the release of bearish U.S. inventory data.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 400,000 in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Trump Weighs Executive Order to Show Support for Fracking

President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in battleground states.

SoCal Edison Says It May Have Caused Orange County Wildfire

The Silverado Fire has consumed more than 11,000 acres of tinder-dry brush in the foothills above Irvine and other cities south of Los Angeles.

BP Posts Fifth Straight Quarterly Loss

U.K. energy company BP reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss, providing the first glimpse of how major oil companies navigated the third quarter amid a prolonged slump in demand.

Robert Murray, Stubborn U.S. Coal Titan, Dies at Age 80

Robert E. Murray, who used an aggressive acquisition strategy to build Murray Energy into a coal-mining giant even as falling prices drove rivals out of business, died Sunday.

PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands

PG&E said it was pre-emptively cutting power to about 361,000 customers in northern and central California in an effort to prevent wildfires, marking the largest such shut-off it has reported this year.

Auto Makers Shift Hydrogen Focus to Big Rigs

Auto makers have spent decades developing hydrogen fuel cells as a green alternative for cars with little to show for it. Now, they are shifting their attention to the trucking industry.

Fed's Purchase of Energy Company Debt Continues to Raise Questions

The Federal Reserve's purchase of bonds issued by energy companies continues to draw scrutiny, even as central bank officials say it is part of their broader efforts to support corporate borrowing and is intended to help the economy navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Galp Earnings Fall as Upstream Suffers

Portugal's Galp reported a sharp drop in third-quarter underlying earnings hit by a lower contribution from its upstream segment and refinery, reflecting weaker commodity prices and market conditions.

