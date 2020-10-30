News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. Blacklists Iranian, Chinese Companies Accused of Helping Iran

The Trump administration rolled out another pre-election battery of sanctions and other punitive actions against Iran, blacklisting Iranian and Chinese energy companies and announcing forfeiture actions against two shipments of Iranian missiles recently seized by the U.S. Navy.

Oil Prices Hammered by Lockdown-Driven Demand Fears

A fresh wave of selling drove crude prices to their lowest level since early June, sparked by wagers that fresh lockdowns in Europe will dent commerce and travel, eroding demand for fuel.

Exxon to Slash Up to 15% of Global Workforce, Including 1,900 U.S. Jobs

The struggling oil giant said it expects to make the cuts over the next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the oil-and-gas industry.

Ohio Utility Fires CEO Amid State Bribery Probe

Ohio utility FirstEnergy said it was firing Chief Executive Charles E. Jones, after an internal review related to government investigations of the company's potential role in an alleged state bribery scandal.

Natural Gas Extends Rally on Small Storage Rise

Natural gas continued to notch fresh, 21-month-highs, closing the session up 0.3%, the highest since Jan. 18, 2019.

Shell Tries to Woo Investors With Dividend Raise, Promise of Future Payouts

Shell reported a small profit, raised its dividend and said it planned to increase shareholder payouts, offering an upbeat assessment of its ability to weather the pandemic-inspired demand shock that has kept oil prices weak.

Green-Energy Companies Hope for Renewal of Tax Credit, National Plan After Election

Chief financial officers in the clean-energy sector are eyeing the possibility of an economic boost under a Democratic victory.

EnCap Has Raised $405 Million So Far for Debut Clean-Energy Fund

After investing in oil and gas for over 30 years, EnCap is one of several private-equity firms diversifying into clean energy.

Trump Weighs Executive Order to Show Support for Fracking

President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in battleground states.

