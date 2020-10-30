Log in
WTI
10/30 11:14:35 am
35.59 USD   -1.64%
11:27aReliance profit slides as pandemic slams oil business
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/30/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Extends Fall in Worst Week Since April

US benchmark oil prices are down another 1.2% at $35.73 a barrel and are headed for a weekly decline of more than 10% that would be the steepest fall since mid-April. 

 
Exxon Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss for First Time

The Texas company also said it may write down the value of natural-gas assets worth as much as $30 billion, as the pandemic continues to pressure the world's biggest oil companies. 

 
LyondellBasell 3Q Profit Falls

LyondellBasell Industries said profit fell sharply in the latest quarter as demand fell for plastics and jet fuel as a result of the pandemic, leading to a write-down of its Houston refinery. 

 
Total Returns to Profit, Maintains Dividend

Total returned to profit in the third quarter of the year as results benefited from a more favorable environment with oil prices above $40 a barrel 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Blacklists Iranian, Chinese Companies Accused of Helping Iran

The Trump administration rolled out another pre-election battery of sanctions and other punitive actions against Iran, blacklisting Iranian and Chinese energy companies and announcing forfeiture actions against two shipments of Iranian missiles recently seized by the U.S. Navy. 

 
Exxon to Slash Up to 15% of Global Workforce, Including 1,900 U.S. Jobs

The struggling oil giant said it expects to make the cuts over the next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the oil-and-gas industry. 

 
Ohio Utility Fires CEO Amid State Bribery Probe

Ohio utility FirstEnergy said it was firing Chief Executive Charles E. Jones, after an internal review related to government investigations of the company's potential role in an alleged state bribery scandal. 

 
Shell Tries to Woo Investors With Dividend Raise, Promise of Future Payouts

Shell reported a small profit, raised its dividend and said it planned to increase shareholder payouts, offering an upbeat assessment of its ability to weather the pandemic-inspired demand shock that has kept oil prices weak. 

 
Green-Energy Companies Hope for Renewal of Tax Credit, National Plan After Election

Chief financial officers in the clean-energy sector are eyeing the possibility of an economic boost under a Democratic victory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1115ET


