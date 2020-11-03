News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Global oil benchmark rises back above $40 a barrel on hopes OPEC+ will keep lid on production

Oil futures jump Tuesday, building on the previous session's bounce on signs OPEC+ will hold off on easing production curbs and as financial markets maintain a rosy mood on Election Day.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Natural-Gas Drillers Outshine Oil Peers as Covid-19 Surges

A split reality is emerging for U.S. shale drillers: Those that primarily pump oil are still struggling to survive, while those that produce natural gas are slowly seeing signs of recovery.

Aramco Sticks by $18.75 Billion Dividend, Despite Sharp Fall in Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, said it remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, amounting to $18.75 billion every three months, despite a sharp drop in profit driven by lower crude prices.

Pine Brook's Howard Newman Defends 'Fracking for Export'

The co-founder of energy-focused private-equity firm Pine Brook said the U.S. can make better use of its vast natural-gas supplies to reduce carbon emissions in markets that still largely rely on coal.

Extraction Oil & Gas Cleared to Walk Away From Pipeline Contracts

The Colorado-based fracker won bankruptcy-court approval to ditch its deals with pipeline companies that carry its oil and gas to market.

KPS-Backed Lufkin Acquires a Schlumberger Equipment Unit

The deal comes months after KPS carved Lufkin out of Schlumberger rival Baker Hughes.

Chesapeake Junior Creditors Preview Fight Over Restructuring

Oil-and-gas producer Chesapeake Energy is moving ahead with a proposed restructuring intended to cut $7 billion of debt, but junior creditors warned in court that they are preparing for an extended legal fight over their allegations that the company manipulated its capital structure to favor top lenders.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the latest week to 221, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

Exxon Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss for First Time

The Texas company also said it may write down the value of natural-gas assets worth as much as $30 billion, as the pandemic continues to pressure the world's biggest oil companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1115ET