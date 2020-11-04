Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/04 04:18:29 am
38.2 USD   -0.52%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:09aSensex, Nifty rise in choppy trading as IT gains
RE
03:51aBP in Advanced Talks to Sell London Headquarters -- Bloomberg
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 04:16am EST
Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on. 

 
French Power Company Drops U.S. LNG Deal

Engie's decision to halt negotiations with LNG exporter NextDecade follows reports of pressure from the French government over methane concerns. 

 
Ohio Nuclear-Plant Owner's Bankruptcy Plan Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court declined requests to revisit a bankruptcy plan covering Energy Harbor Corp., a nuclear-plant owner being investigated along with its former parent, FirstEnergy Corp., in an Ohio public-corruption probe. 

 
Oil prices log highest finish in a week on hopes OPEC+ will keep lid on production

Oil futures ended at their highest in a week on Tuesday, building on the previous session's bounce on signs OPEC+ will hold off on easing production curbs and as financial markets maintain a rosy mood on Election Day. 

 
Pacific Drilling Wants Second Chapter 11 to Be Its Last

Lawyers for Pacific Drilling, in bankruptcy for the second time in three years, and company lenders assured a federal judge Monday that the offshore oil-and-gas drilling contractor's latest trip to chapter 11 will be its last. 

 
Natural-Gas Drillers Outshine Oil Peers as Covid-19 Surges

A split reality is emerging for U.S. shale drillers: Those that primarily pump oil are still struggling to survive, while those that produce natural gas are slowly seeing signs of recovery. 

 
Saudi Aramco Can't Escape a Brutal Oil Market

Oil producers are used to price cycles, but this one has been a doozy and hopes are fading that the worst has passed. Saudi Aramco has few easy ways to offset the pain. 

 
Aramco Sticks by $18.75 Billion Dividend, Despite Sharp Fall in Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, said it remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, amounting to $18.75 billion every three months, despite a sharp drop in profit driven by lower crude prices. 

 
Pine Brook's Howard Newman Defends 'Fracking for Export'

The co-founder of energy-focused private-equity firm Pine Brook said the U.S. can make better use of its vast natural-gas supplies to reduce carbon emissions in markets that still largely rely on coal. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0415ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 0.63% 30.12 Delayed Quote.-38.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 40.32 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION 2.51% 2.45 Delayed Quote.-60.10%
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. 0.00% 0.229 Delayed Quote.-94.39%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.58% 34.4 End-of-day quote.-2.41%
WTI -1.09% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:09aSensex, Nifty rise in choppy trading as IT gains
RE
03:51aBP in Advanced Talks to Sell London Headquarters -- Bloomberg
DJ
03:35aSudan to start producing oil at al-Rawat oilfield within two weeks
RE
03:16aEuropean stocks drop as U.S. election race tightens
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aMIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise in early trade
RE
03:01aNorway's top court starts hearing on Arctic oil exploration
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group