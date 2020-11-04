News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on.

French Power Company Drops U.S. LNG Deal

Engie's decision to halt negotiations with LNG exporter NextDecade follows reports of pressure from the French government over methane concerns.

Ohio Nuclear-Plant Owner's Bankruptcy Plan Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court declined requests to revisit a bankruptcy plan covering Energy Harbor Corp., a nuclear-plant owner being investigated along with its former parent, FirstEnergy Corp., in an Ohio public-corruption probe.

Oil prices log highest finish in a week on hopes OPEC+ will keep lid on production

Oil futures ended at their highest in a week on Tuesday, building on the previous session's bounce on signs OPEC+ will hold off on easing production curbs and as financial markets maintain a rosy mood on Election Day.

Pacific Drilling Wants Second Chapter 11 to Be Its Last

Lawyers for Pacific Drilling, in bankruptcy for the second time in three years, and company lenders assured a federal judge Monday that the offshore oil-and-gas drilling contractor's latest trip to chapter 11 will be its last.

Natural-Gas Drillers Outshine Oil Peers as Covid-19 Surges

A split reality is emerging for U.S. shale drillers: Those that primarily pump oil are still struggling to survive, while those that produce natural gas are slowly seeing signs of recovery.

Saudi Aramco Can't Escape a Brutal Oil Market

Oil producers are used to price cycles, but this one has been a doozy and hopes are fading that the worst has passed. Saudi Aramco has few easy ways to offset the pain.

Aramco Sticks by $18.75 Billion Dividend, Despite Sharp Fall in Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, said it remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, amounting to $18.75 billion every three months, despite a sharp drop in profit driven by lower crude prices.

Pine Brook's Howard Newman Defends 'Fracking for Export'

The co-founder of energy-focused private-equity firm Pine Brook said the U.S. can make better use of its vast natural-gas supplies to reduce carbon emissions in markets that still largely rely on coal.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

