News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Ticks Down as Market Eyes Split Result Prospect

Crude oil was lower, with the main driver behind the shallow price moves being the uncertain result of the U.S. election.

Natural Gas Holds Gains on Storage Decline

Natural gas prices remained higher after a larger-than-forecast drop in weekly storage.

Green-Power Giant Capitalizes on Energy Transition With $88 Billion Investment

Spain's Iberdrola said it would double its renewable power capacity over the next five years, highlighting how some of Europe's lesser-known utility companies have become major players in the global energy industry.

BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Cold Weather Thaws Natural-Gas Prices

Winter's approach and a lot of working from home have lifted natural-gas prices to more than double their summer lows.

Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on.

French Power Company Drops U.S. LNG Deal

Engie's decision to halt negotiations with LNG exporter NextDecade follows reports of pressure from the French government over methane concerns.

Ohio Nuclear-Plant Owner's Bankruptcy Plan Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court declined requests to revisit a bankruptcy plan covering Energy Harbor Corp., a nuclear-plant owner being investigated along with its former parent, FirstEnergy Corp., in an Ohio public-corruption probe.

