WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/06/2020 | 12:16am EST
Oil logs first loss in 4 sessions as rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns move back into focus

Oil futures fall Thursday, suffering their first loss in four sessions, with attention turning back to the ongoing global rise in COVID-19 cases and worries about energy demand if economies slow, while investors also keep an eye on the results of the U.S. presidential election. 

 
Natural Gas Hits 2-Week Low Below $3

Natural gas prices fall for a fourth straight session, ending down 3.4% at $2.942/mmBtu, the lowest closing price since Oct. 20. 

 
Trump Administration Set to Sanction Top Pro-Hezbollah Politician

The Trump administration is expected on Friday to impose sanctions on one of Lebanon's most powerful Christian politicians in an effort to chip away at Hezbollah's grip on power. 

 
Green-Power Giant Capitalizes on Energy Transition With $88 Billion Investment

Spain's Iberdrola said it would double its renewable power capacity over the next five years, highlighting how some of Europe's lesser-known utility companies have become major players in the global energy industry. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Cold Weather Thaws Natural-Gas Prices

Winter's approach and a lot of working from home have lifted natural-gas prices to more than double their summer lows. 

 
Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on. 

 
French Power Company Drops U.S. LNG Deal

Engie's decision to halt negotiations with LNG exporter NextDecade follows reports of pressure from the French government over methane concerns.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0015ET


IBERDROLA, S.A. 3.00% 11 Delayed Quote.16.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.30% 39.86 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION 3.96% 2.36 Delayed Quote.-63.03%
WTI -1.89% 37.69 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
