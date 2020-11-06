Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/06 09:21:21 am
38.175 USD   -0.62%
09:20aU.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:16aU.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 09:16am EST
Oil Slips As Market Eyes Election, Virus

Oil futures were lower in European trade, with a lack of certainty in the U.S. election and spiraling coronavirus infection rates weighing, according to DNB Markets. 

 
Natural Gas Hits 2-Week Low Below $3

Natural gas prices fall for a fourth straight session, ending down 3.4% at $2.942/mmBtu, the lowest closing price since Oct. 20. 

 
Trump Administration Set to Sanction Top Pro-Hezbollah Politician

The Trump administration is expected on Friday to impose sanctions on one of Lebanon's most powerful Christian politicians in an effort to chip away at Hezbollah's grip on power. 

 
Green-Power Giant Capitalizes on Energy Transition With $88 Billion Investment

Spain's Iberdrola said it would double its renewable power capacity over the next five years, highlighting how some of Europe's lesser-known utility companies have become major players in the global energy industry. 

 
BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Cold Weather Thaws Natural-Gas Prices

Winter's approach and a lot of working from home have lifted natural-gas prices to more than double their summer lows. 

 
Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on. 

 
French Power Company Drops U.S. LNG Deal

Engie's decision to halt negotiations with LNG exporter NextDecade follows reports of pressure from the French government over methane concerns. 

 
Ohio Nuclear-Plant Owner's Bankruptcy Plan Upheld by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court declined requests to revisit a bankruptcy plan covering Energy Harbor Corp., a nuclear-plant owner being investigated along with its former parent, FirstEnergy Corp., in an Ohio public-corruption probe.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -0.26% 134.95 Delayed Quote.-17.90%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 1.14% 29.39 Delayed Quote.-39.53%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.18% 11.015 Delayed Quote.19.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.42% 40.36 Delayed Quote.-39.12%
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION 3.96% 2.36 Delayed Quote.-61.56%
WTI -1.15% 38.175 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
09:20aU.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:16aU.S. Stock Futures Drop as Election-Week Rally Pauses
DJ
08:38aEnbridge aims to drastically cut carbon footprint as global climate pressures..
RE
08:06aStocks mixed as balance tilts to Biden in U.S. election
RE
05:41aMalaysia unveils expansionary 2021 budget amid coronavirus, political uncerta..
RE
04:42aGlobal stocks mixed with U.S. presidential outcome still uncertain
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:15aMalaysian Government Projects Economy to Grow 6.5%-7.5% in 2021
DJ
03:09aUK software firm Aveva to raise $3.73 billion to fund OSIsoft deal
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group