Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Oil ends sharply lower as COVID-19 cases rise, further threatening demand

Oil futures end sharply lower Friday, remaining under pressure as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, underlining worries over demand as some countries introduce new restrictions on business and consumer activity. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 226, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
Trump Names New FERC Chairman

Neil Chatterjee, who has backed policies in support of clean energy, is being replaced as head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by fellow commissioner James Danly. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Trump Administration Set to Sanction Top Pro-Hezbollah Politician

The Trump administration is expected on Friday to impose sanctions on one of Lebanon's most powerful Christian politicians in an effort to chip away at Hezbollah's grip on power. 

 
Green-Power Giant Capitalizes on Energy Transition With $88 Billion Investment

Spain's Iberdrola said it would double its renewable power capacity over the next five years, highlighting how some of Europe's lesser-known utility companies have become major players in the global energy industry. 

 
BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Cold Weather Thaws Natural-Gas Prices

Winter's approach and a lot of working from home have lifted natural-gas prices to more than double their summer lows. 

 
Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.13% 15.57 Delayed Quote.-38.63%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.18% 10.98 Delayed Quote.19.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.84% 39.64 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
WTI -2.73% 37.365 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:21pGlobal stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
RE
04:20pStocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:43pWheat Falls as Traders Take Profits
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:56pTrump replaces Republican head of energy regulatory panel who supports carbon..
RE
02:54pTrump replaces Republican head of energy regulatory panel who supports carbon..
RE
01:07pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for eighth week -Baker Hughes
RE
12:20pStocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
RE
12:03pOil operators get DUCs in a row, adding fracking crews to boost output
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group