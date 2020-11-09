News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Ends Sharply Higher on US Election, Virus Vaccine

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 8.5% higher at $40.29 a barrel, the highest closing price in more than two weeks and the biggest one-day gain in six months on news of a possible coronavirus vaccine, and as election results announced so far point to Joe Biden as the winner.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 226, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

Trump Names New FERC Chairman

Neil Chatterjee, who has backed policies in support of clean energy, is being replaced as head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by fellow commissioner James Danly.

Trump Administration Set to Sanction Top Pro-Hezbollah Politician

The Trump administration is expected on Friday to impose sanctions on one of Lebanon's most powerful Christian politicians in an effort to chip away at Hezbollah's grip on power.

Green-Power Giant Capitalizes on Energy Transition With $88 Billion Investment

Spain's Iberdrola said it would double its renewable power capacity over the next five years, highlighting how some of Europe's lesser-known utility companies have become major players in the global energy industry.

Extraction Approved to Poll Creditors on Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Colorado fracker Extraction Oil and Gas won permission to poll creditors on a bankruptcy exit plan that slices the holdings of current shareholders down to a fraction of the company and puts hedge funds led by Kimmeridge Energy Management in charge.

BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices, to Sell London Headquarters

BP is in talks to sell its London headquarters to help cover debt, punctuating the crisis facing the British oil giant and its peers as they navigate a pandemic that has decimated demand for oil.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply, while gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly increased, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Saudis, Other OPEC Producers Consider Deeper Cuts Amid Pandemic

The debate comes at a time when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had hoped to be in a position to start turning oil production back on.

