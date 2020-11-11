Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/11/2020 | 07:16am EST
Oil's Rise Accelerates Though Near-Term Outlook Still Cautious

Oil's rise has accelerated during the European morning, but some analysts are cautious about crude's short term outlook with mobility restrictions in Europe persisting and Libyan production still rising. 

 
Biden Presidency Imperils Key Oil Pipelines

The president-elect's campaign pledge to phase out oil is probably bad news for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and another major crude conduit known as Dakota Access. 

 
E.ON Seen Boosted by Faster Market Recovery

E.ON said its operating performance was solid in the third quarter, helped by a rapid market recovery, and confirmed its outlook for the full-year. 

 
Biden's Plan to Shift Energy Policy Faces Headwinds

Energy and climate policy will be among the president-elect's top priorities when he steps into the Oval Office next year, but it could also prove one of his toughest challenges. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 700,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to be unchanged in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
BP Steps Up Green Drive With Hydrogen Deal

BP is partnering with renewable energy giant Ørsted to produce hydrogen from wind power, the oil major's first big project in a sector it-and the wider industry-believe will play a key role in the transition to low-carbon energy. 

 
Investors Bet Biden Will Accelerate Shift to Renewable Energy

Funds are buying renewable-energy stocks and shorting fossil-fuel companies in a bid to cash in on rapid changes. 

 
Riverstone Pushes Deeper Into Low-Carbon Economy

Riverstone Holdings is using a publicly traded blank-check company to broaden its hunt for businesses that are seeking to lower carbon emissions in certain industries. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 226, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0715ET

