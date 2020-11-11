Log in
WTI       

WTI
11/11 04:18:28 pm
41.505 USD   -0.25%
04:17pNasdaq surges as investors return to tech, crude ends off highs
RE
04:17pNasdaq Climbs as Dow, S&P 500 Waver -- Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/11/2020 | 04:16pm EST
WTI Oil Pares Sharp Gains, Ends 0.2% Higher

U.S. benchmark oil prices gave up most of their sharp gains from earlier in the session, rising 0.2% to $41.45 a barrel, as the market's three-day rally appeared to be running out of steam. 

 
OPEC Deepens Forecast for Drop in Global Oil Demand

Coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and weakening consumption in the Americas will result in global oil demand taking a larger hit in 2020 than previously expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Is Over 10 Times Accord's Cap-U.N.  Agency

Iran is continuing to build up its stockpile of low-enriched uranium and now holds more than ten times the amount permitted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the United Nations Atomic Agency said in a report. 

 
Analysts Expect 2 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in Natural- Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Friday are expected to show inventories decreased last week by 2 billion cubic feet as cold weather in the early part of the week boosted demand and production levels remained relatively low. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 700,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to be unchanged in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Biden Presidency Imperils Key Oil Pipelines

The president-elect's campaign pledge to phase out oil is probably bad news for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and another major crude conduit known as Dakota Access. 

 
E.ON Seen Boosted by Faster Market Recovery

E.ON said its operating performance was solid in the third quarter, helped by a rapid market recovery, and confirmed its outlook for the full-year. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Biden's Plan to Shift Energy Policy Faces Headwinds

Energy and climate policy will be among the president-elect's top priorities when he steps into the Oval Office next year, but it could also prove one of his toughest challenges. 

 
BP Steps Up Green Drive With Hydrogen Deal

BP is partnering with renewable energy giant Ørsted to produce hydrogen from wind power, the oil major's first big project in a sector it-and the wider industry-believe will play a key role in the transition to low-carbon energy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 1615ET

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
