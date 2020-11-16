Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/16 11:11:26 am
41.535 USD   +2.64%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:31aTSX gains as energy stocks jump on vaccine cheer
RE
10:09aCanadian dollar rallies after positive COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/16/2020 | 11:16am EST
Oil prices surge after positive Moderna vaccine results

Oil futures extend gains, trading solidly higher after Moderna Inc. said its vaccine candidate was highly effective in preventing new infections. 

 
Aramco Plans U.S. Dollar Bond to Plug Funding Gap

Saudi Aramco said it aims to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond, as the cash-strapped oil giant cuts jobs, considers asset sales and reviews its expansion plans. 

 
Covid-19 Makes Foreign Policy the Oil Patch's First Biden Fear

The effects of Covid-19 mean that Joe Biden's foreign policy, not domestic energy policy, might prove more impactful for U.S. energy companies in the near future. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the latest week to 236, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
EDF Keeps Profit Outlook Despite Sales Fall

EDF maintained its 2020 earnings forecast despite reporting a 4% drop in sales for the first nine months, which took a EUR2 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Engie Profits Fall But Forecasts Remain

Engie reported a sharp drop in operating income for the first nine months of the year. after it took a EUR1 billion hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but kept its 2020 forecasts intact for income and capex. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Central Bank Leaders Embrace Climate Concerns as Key Policy Objective

Top central bank leaders said Thursday climate-change risks are an increasingly important consideration in their thinking about their respective economies and financial systems, and that environmental concerns also are increasingly a factor in their monetary policy considerations. 

 
Oil-Demand Recovery Unlikely for Months Despite Vaccine Hopes

Global oil markets may have rallied on the latest positive vaccine trial results, but they are unlikely to feel any significant economic benefits until well into next year, the IEA said. 

 
RWE Confirms Outlook as Profits Rise

RWE posted a 13% rise in its core earnings for first nine months of the year, and confirmed its guidance and planned dividend increase for 2020.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 3.08% 18.75 Delayed Quote.-30.28%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.57% 11.535 Real-time Quote.15.28%
ENGIE 0.69% 12.39 Real-time Quote.-14.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.74% 44.2 Delayed Quote.-34.83%
MODERNA, INC. 6.59% 97.4298 Delayed Quote.357.00%
RWE AG -1.12% 34.36 Delayed Quote.27.86%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 35.3 End-of-day quote.0.14%
WTI 2.51% 41.535 Delayed Quote.-33.62%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
