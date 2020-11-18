News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Aramco Raises $8 Billion Bond to Fund Dividend Pledge

The financial position of the world's largest oil producer has darkened as it contends with a fall in crude prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices end mixed as traders weigh next move for OPEC+, upcoming EIA supply data

Oil futures end on a mixed note Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices slightly higher but the global Brent benchmark a bit lower. Traders mull the next move for OPEC+ after a committee of major producers failed to announce a recommendation for production policy in the new year. The market also awaits the latest weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are seen falling by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Trump Administration Nears Auctioning of Drilling Rights in Arctic Refuge

The Interior Department is taking final steps to secure oil development in the pristine, 19-million-acre Alaskan wilderness by initiating a leasing process to strike deals with drillers before President-elect Joe Biden can stop it.

Gulfport Energy Becomes Latest Natural Gas Producer to Seek Bankruptcy

Gulfport Energy, one of the largest producers of natural gas in the U.S., has filed for bankruptcy with a restructuring plan backed by its lenders that would cut $1.25 billion in debt from the balance sheet.

Aramco Plans U.S. Dollar Bond to Plug Funding Gap

Saudi Aramco said it aims to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond, as the cash-strapped oil giant cuts jobs, considers asset sales and reviews its expansion plans.

Covid-19 Makes Foreign Policy the Oil Patch's First Biden Fear

The effects of Covid-19 mean that Joe Biden's foreign policy, not domestic energy policy, might prove more impactful for U.S. energy companies in the near future.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the latest week to 236, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

EDF Keeps Profit Outlook Despite Sales Fall

EDF maintained its 2020 earnings forecast despite reporting a 4% drop in sales for the first nine months, which took a EUR2 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 0415ET