Brent crude oil sees highest finish since March as positive vaccine news mounts

Oil futures end higher Monday, finding support as progress continues toward a COVID-19 vaccine.

GM Stops Backing Trump Administration in Emissions Fight With California

General Motors will no longer back the administration in its legal battle to strip California's authority to set its own fuel-efficiency regulations, saying GM's goals for green cars are aligned with the state and the new Biden administration.

Asia's Hydrogen Fuel Future May Be Coalescing

There is still a long way to go for hydrogen to justify the hype as the next big thing in transportation. But Asia may hold the key to any eventual success.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by five in the latest week to 231, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

East-West Divide in Oil Prices Draws Crude to Asia

Prices for Middle Eastern oils have climbed to an unusual premium over the global benchmark Brent, stoked by demand from Asian refiners.

Oil Giant Aramco's Strong Stock Is a Mirage

The best-performing big oil stock this year is one roundly rejected by global investors: Saudi Aramco. Most of the credit belongs with its shareholders rather than its management.

GM Ups Bet on EVs as Investors Swoon for Electric Cars

The auto maker is raising its bet on electric cars by more than a third, as it hustles to convince a skeptical Wall Street that it too can be successful in the nascent market.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose slightly less than expected as refinery activity sped up, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

PG&E Taps Michigan Utility Leader as Next CEO

Patti Poppe, who has led an ambitious effort to retire coal-fired power plants at CMS Energy, will take the helm at a challenging time for PG&E.

