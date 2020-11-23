Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/23 04:16:52 pm
42.85 USD   +0.95%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:39pVaccine news boosts commodities and emerging market assets
RE
03:35pDow Rises on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Brent crude oil sees highest finish since March as positive vaccine news mounts

Oil futures end higher Monday, finding support as progress continues toward a COVID-19 vaccine. 

 
GM Stops Backing Trump Administration in Emissions Fight With California

General Motors will no longer back the administration in its legal battle to strip California's authority to set its own fuel-efficiency regulations, saying GM's goals for green cars are aligned with the state and the new Biden administration. 

 
Asia's Hydrogen Fuel Future May Be Coalescing

There is still a long way to go for hydrogen to justify the hype as the next big thing in transportation. But Asia may hold the key to any eventual success. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by five in the latest week to 231, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
East-West Divide in Oil Prices Draws Crude to Asia

Prices for Middle Eastern oils have climbed to an unusual premium over the global benchmark Brent, stoked by demand from Asian refiners. 

 
Oil Giant Aramco's Strong Stock Is a Mirage

The best-performing big oil stock this year is one roundly rejected by global investors: Saudi Aramco. Most of the credit belongs with its shareholders rather than its management. 

 
GM Ups Bet on EVs as Investors Swoon for Electric Cars

The auto maker is raising its bet on electric cars by more than a third, as it hustles to convince a skeptical Wall Street that it too can be successful in the nascent market. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose slightly less than expected as refinery activity sped up, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
PG&E Taps Michigan Utility Leader as Next CEO

Patti Poppe, who has led an ambitious effort to retire coal-fired power plants at CMS Energy, will take the helm at a challenging time for PG&E.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-20 1615ET

All news about WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:39pVaccine news boosts commodities and emerging market assets
RE
03:35pDow Rises on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
03:30pPipe dreams leave U.S. energy firms caught in climate trap
RE
03:29pOil industry group would pursue litigation to oppose federal fracking ban und..
RE
03:14pOil prices settle up over 2% on COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
02:56pStocks rise on cyclical boost but megacaps curb gains
RE
02:28pFire at petroleum products station in Jeddah extinguished -SPA citing Saudi o..
RE
02:19pDow Rises on Covid-19 Vaccine Results
DJ
01:18pVaccine news boosts commodities and emerging market assets
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ