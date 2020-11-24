News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Jumps to 8-Month-High Ahead of OPEC

Oil jumped as investors geared up for weekly U.S. inventory data and an OPEC meeting next week.

Europe's Biggest Utility Company to Ramp Up Spending on Wind, Solar Power

Enel plans to spend around $83 billion expanding its presence in wind and solar power in the coming decade, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and capitalize on the shift to green energy.

New Energy Capital Sees Renewable-Energy Incentives Gaining Under Biden

New Energy Capital Partners expects President-elect Joe Biden to give a boost to the renewable energy sector by extending incentives just as the private-equity firm seeks to invest a $500 million credit fund focused on the sector.

Sasol Divests Texas-Based Gemini

Sasol has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Texas-based polyethylene business Gemini for $404 million, in its latest move to focus on specialty chemicals and reduce debt.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

CFTC Report on Negative Oil Prices Leaves Key Questions Unanswered

A long-awaited Commodity Futures Trading Commission report into the collapse of crude-oil futures to minus $40 a barrel in April has declined to identify a reason for the crash, prompting criticism from one of the agency's own commissioners.

GM Stops Backing White House in Emissions Fight With California

General Motors will no longer back the administration in its legal battle to strip California's authority to set its own fuel-efficiency regulations, saying GM's goals for green cars are aligned with the state and the new Biden administration.

Asia's Hydrogen Fuel Future May Be Coalescing

There is still a long way to go for hydrogen to justify the hype as the next big thing in transportation. But Asia may hold the key to any eventual success.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 5 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by five in the latest week to 231, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

East-West Divide in Oil Prices Draws Crude to Asia

Prices for Middle Eastern oils have climbed to an unusual premium over the global benchmark Brent, stoked by demand from Asian refiners.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 1115ET