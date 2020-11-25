Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/25 11:30:44 am
45.365 USD   +1.30%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 11:16am EST
Oil prices extend rise on COVID vaccine optimism

Oil prices continue to steam higher Wednesday, shrugging off an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, as investors remain focused on optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine. 

 
Natural Gas Slips Ahead of EIA Data

Natural gas prices were lower after three consecutive sessions of increases, as investors awaited potentially-bearish, weekly EIA storage data. 

 
Exxon Documents Reveal More Pessimistic Outlook for Oil Prices

The Texas oil giant has lowered its outlook on oil prices, suggesting it expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Tullow Oil to Focus on West Africa

Tullow Oil said it will focus 90% of future investments on West Africa and expects its new strategy to generate around $7 billion of operating cash flow over the next decade. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Europe's Biggest Utility Company to Ramp Up Spending on Wind, Solar Power

Enel plans to spend around $83 billion expanding its presence in wind and solar power in the coming decade, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and capitalize on the shift to green energy. 

 
Analysts Expect Small Withdrawal From Natural-Gas Storage

Government data due Wednesday are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories decreased last week by a smaller-than-normal 8 billion cubic feet as unseasonably warm weather hurt demand. 

 
New Energy Capital Sees Renewable-Energy Incentives Gaining Under Biden

New Energy Capital Partners expects President-elect Joe Biden to give a boost to the renewable energy sector by extending incentives just as the private-equity firm seeks to invest a $500 million credit fund focused on the sector. 

 
Sasol Divests Texas-Based Gemini

Sasol has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Texas-based polyethylene business Gemini for $404 million, in its latest move to focus on specialty chemicals and reduce debt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.68% 502.71 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.80% 8.509 Delayed Quote.19.03%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.48% 40.96 Delayed Quote.-39.84%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.27% 11.325 Delayed Quote.22.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 48.18 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.62% 162.65 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
SASOL LIMITED 14.85% 133 End-of-day quote.-56.18%
TULLOW OIL PLC -3.55% 32.4 Delayed Quote.-47.16%
WTI 1.25% 45.365 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
