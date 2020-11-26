News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Repsol Unveils Five-Year Investment Plan

Repsol said it would invest EUR18.3 billion until 2025 in a push to accelerate its energy transition, become more sustainable and boost shareholder returns.

Oil ends at more-than-8-month high

Oil prices continue to steam higher Wednesday, closing at a more-than-eight-month high on continued optimism over progress toward COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Grows by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. jumped by 10 in the latest week to 241, according to Baker Hughes. The week's count is 427 lower from the year-ago period.

Natural Gas Rises for 4th Straight Session

Natural gas notched a higher closing price Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session as bullish investors were encouraged by data showing firmer LNG feedgas demand, and a weekly EIA report that wasn't as bearish as expected.

Exxon Documents Reveal More Pessimistic Outlook for Oil Prices

The Texas oil giant has lowered its outlook on oil prices, suggesting it expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade.

Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Tullow Oil to Focus on West Africa

Tullow Oil said it will focus 90% of future investments on West Africa and expects its new strategy to generate around $7 billion of operating cash flow over the next decade.

Europe's Biggest Utility Company to Ramp Up Spending on Wind, Solar Power

Enel plans to spend around $83 billion expanding its presence in wind and solar power in the coming decade, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and capitalize on the shift to green energy.

New Energy Capital Sees Renewable-Energy Incentives Gaining Under Biden

New Energy Capital Partners expects President-elect Joe Biden to give a boost to the renewable energy sector by extending incentives just as the private-equity firm seeks to invest a $500 million credit fund focused on the sector.

