Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/26/2020 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Repsol Unveils Five-Year Investment Plan

Repsol said it would invest EUR18.3 billion until 2025 in a push to accelerate its energy transition, become more sustainable and boost shareholder returns. 

 
Oil ends at more-than-8-month high

Oil prices continue to steam higher Wednesday, closing at a more-than-eight-month high on continued optimism over progress toward COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Grows by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. jumped by 10 in the latest week to 241, according to Baker Hughes. The week's count is 427 lower from the year-ago period. 

 
Natural Gas Rises for 4th Straight Session

Natural gas notched a higher closing price Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session as bullish investors were encouraged by data showing firmer LNG feedgas demand, and a weekly EIA report that wasn't as bearish as expected. 

 
Exxon Documents Reveal More Pessimistic Outlook for Oil Prices

The Texas oil giant has lowered its outlook on oil prices, suggesting it expects the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to linger for much of the next decade. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Tullow Oil to Focus on West Africa

Tullow Oil said it will focus 90% of future investments on West Africa and expects its new strategy to generate around $7 billion of operating cash flow over the next decade. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Europe's Biggest Utility Company to Ramp Up Spending on Wind, Solar Power

Enel plans to spend around $83 billion expanding its presence in wind and solar power in the coming decade, seeking to cement its position as the world's largest renewable energy producer outside China and capitalize on the shift to green energy. 

 
New Energy Capital Sees Renewable-Energy Incentives Gaining Under Biden

New Energy Capital Partners expects President-elect Joe Biden to give a boost to the renewable energy sector by extending incentives just as the private-equity firm seeks to invest a $500 million credit fund focused on the sector.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.37% 19.78 Delayed Quote.-22.82%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.16% 503.96 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.48% 8.524 Delayed Quote.20.01%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.79% 40.81 Delayed Quote.-41.52%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.22% 11.325 Delayed Quote.23.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.39% 48.16 Delayed Quote.-27.39%
REPSOL S.A. -3.64% 8.406 Delayed Quote.-37.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.15% 163.36 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
TULLOW OIL PLC -2.46% 31.22 Delayed Quote.-49.77%
WTI -1.06% 45.235 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
All news about WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:07aIndia cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5% - government
RE
05:30aTotal, Exxon in Talks to Boost Gas Extraction in Mozambique -Reuters
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aKeppel Offshore & Marine Secures S$100 Million Fabrication Contract
DJ
05:05aSSE, Equinor to invest $8 billion in Britain's Dogger Bank giant wind project
RE
04:50aBelarus plans 25% oil transit tariff increase for Russia - sources
RE
04:31aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:17aIran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if U.S. sanctions lifted -IIF
RE
04:13aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ