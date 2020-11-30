News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S., Russia Race to Outflank Each Other on Russian Pipeline

Measures intended to thwart the sole Russian-owned ship capable of completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline recently advanced in Congress. Approval could mark a win for Ukrainian officials who saw the pipeline as a threat to their country.

Solar Power Booms in Texas

Wind power made Texas the leading renewable-energy producer in the U.S. Now solar is fast catching up.

States Explored Litigation to Challenge U.S. Policy on Climate Change

Nearly two dozen Democratic-led states at odds with the Trump administration on climate-change policy joined forces last year to explore using the courts to secure federal mandates limiting greenhouse-gas emissions, according to records and interviews.

OPEC, Russia Alliance Lean Toward Keeping Oil Cuts in Place

OPEC and its Russia-led partners are leaning toward extending oil production cuts for another two to three months, according to officials familiar with the discussions, a move they hope will keep markets tight even as prices start to recover.

Iran Says Its Top Nuclear Scientist Killed in Attack

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the man widely viewed as the father of Iran's nuclear-weapons program, was shot and killed, dealing a blow to Tehran's atomic ambitions and threatening to increase tensions between Iran and its foes.

Oil prices end mixed Friday but both grades log sharp weekly gain

Crude-oil futures on Friday finished mixed ahead of an important OPEC meeting, after settling on Wednesday at the highest level since early March.

Oil Prices Seen Remaining Subdued Into 2021

Covid-19 vaccines could bolster both the global economy and demand for oil in 2021, but elevated levels of coronavirus cases could have a negative effect, with fresh restrictions on travel and business.

U.K.'s Centrica Seeks to Sell Liquefied Natural Gas Portfolio

The energy supplier is trying to sell its portfolio of LNG supply contracts and other assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to simplify its operations amid volatile LNG prices.

Repsol Unveils Five-Year Investment Plan

Repsol said it would invest EUR18.3 billion until 2025 in a push to accelerate its energy transition, become more sustainable and boost shareholder returns.

