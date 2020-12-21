Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/21/2020 | 12:17am EST
Oil Edges Lower as Analysts Eye Inventories

Brent crude oil was down 0.2% and WTI futures were down 0.1%, with crude's steady climb pausing. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Grows by Five in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by five in the latest week to 263, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Transocean's $1.5 Billion Restructuring Survives Hedge-Fund Lawsuit

A federal judge upheld a $1.5 billion debt restructuring by offshore-drilling contractor Transocean ruling against a hedge-fund bondholder that claimed it was treated unfairly as the company took steps to survive a turbulent oil market. 

 
EDF Raises Earnings Guidance

EDF has lifted its forecast for 2020 Ebitda to EUR16 billion or slightly above, from a maximum of EUR15.7 billion previously. 

 
Biden Picks Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

If confirmed to the post, the New Mexico congresswoman would be the first ever Native American cabinet secretary. 

 
Biden Picks Regan for EPA, Haaland for Interior

The president-elect would be appointing the second Black chief of the Environmental Protection Agency in its 50-year history in an effort to better protect poor and minority communities disproportionately affected by pollution. 

 
SEC Approves Scaled-Back Disclosure Rule for Energy, Mining Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved an anti-corruption rule requiring natural-resources companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments. 

 
Generate Capital Takes Road Less Traveled in Sustainable Infrastructure

Generate Capital looks beyond the traditional private-equity fund model in its quest to solve what it sees as the biggest challenge of sustainable-infrastructure investing: aligning the interests of infrastructure project stakeholders. 

 
BP Boosts Its Bet on Trees

With majority ownership of Finite Carbon, the oil giant plans to take global the business of paying landowners not to cut down trees.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.53% 21.17 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.46% 12.485 Real-time Quote.25.76%
ENGIE -0.36% 12.625 Real-time Quote.-12.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.57% 50.78 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
TRANSOCEAN LTD. -3.50% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-63.95%
WTI -1.45% 47.881 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
