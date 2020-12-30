Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
Oil ends higher on optimism inspired by U.S. fiscal stimulus

Oil futures end higher Tuesday, bouncing after the previous session's setback, as traders cheered another round of pandemic aid spending in the U.S. which may boost energy demand in the new year. 

 
Mild Winter Weather Hammers Natural Gas in December

Natural-gas prices are heading for their biggest monthly drop in two years, stung by warmer-than-expected weather forecasts that are denting demand for the heating fuel. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decline from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Japan Group to Lend Vietnam $1.8 Billion for Coal-Fired Power

The government-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation said it would lend slightly more than a third of the total $1.767 billion in financing for the project in central Vietnam's Vung Ang district. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
EPA Sets Emissions Limits for Jet Aircraft

The new rules create efficiency standards to limit carbon-dioxide and nitrous-oxide emissions from commercial airliners and large business jets. 

 
Peabody Energy Strikes Deal to Extend Debt Maturities

Peabody Energy struck a deal with lenders to push out the coal-mining company's debt maturities, providing the business with more room to withstand the downturn in coal markets during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil's Turbulent Year Stirs Debate on Relevance of Benchmarks

For some traders, U.S. crude futures prices plunging below zero in April highlighted their flaws as a global benchmark. Brent is wrestling with its own challenges. 

 
Companies Seek to Green the Grid With Trash Gas

Companies' rush to affiliate with the reduction of greenhouse gases is making a big business out of harnessing the methane seeping from heaps of organic waste. 

 
2020 Was One of the Worst-Ever Years for Oil Write-Downs

Oil-and-gas companies in North America and Europe wrote down roughly $145 billion combined in the first three quarters of 2020, the most for that nine-month period since at least 2010.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 51.1 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION -5.42% 2.27 Delayed Quote.-75.11%
WTI 0.01% 48.079 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
All news about WTI
01:25aEni, China Sign Agreement on Energy Cooperation
DJ
01:05aOil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories
RE
12:54aAustralia shares track Wall Street lower, snap 3 days of gains
RE
12:47aCambodia starts first crude oil production after years of delays
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/29Zenith Energy Skyrockets 48% on Final Payment from State Oil Company of Azerb..
MT
12/29Asian shares hit record high as investors bet on recovery next year
RE
12/29Soybeans, corn slide from 6-1/2-year highs as labour strike ends
RE
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
