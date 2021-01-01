Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/01/2021 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Exxon Confirmed a Big Write-Down. Another Quarterly Loss May Be on the Way.

Exxon stock is lower after the energy giant said it sees a $20 billion asset write-down. It may incur a fourth-quarter loss as Exxon continues to grapple with the pandemic's effect on energy prices. 

 
Oil Declines as Vaccines Issues Persist

U.S. oil prices declined Thursday and remained on course for a second straight weekly decline as the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine continued to hit speed bumps. 

 
Natural Gas Rises on Colder Weather Forecasts

Natural gas prices notched an end-of-year bounce, closing 4.8% higher as weather forecasts begin to turn colder. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by 6.1 million barrels to 493.5 million barrels, and remain about 11% above the five-year average, the EIA said. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Grows by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by three in the latest week to 267, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
Japan Group to Lend Vietnam $1.8 Billion for Coal-Fired Power

The government-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation said it would lend slightly more than a third of the total $1.767 billion in financing for the project in central Vietnam's Vung Ang district. 

 
EPA Sets Emissions Limits for Jet Aircraft

The new rules create efficiency standards to limit carbon-dioxide and nitrous-oxide emissions from commercial airliners and large business jets. 

 
Peabody Energy Strikes Deal to Extend Debt Maturities

Peabody Energy struck a deal with lenders to push out the coal-mining company's debt maturities, providing the business with more room to withstand the downturn in coal markets during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil's Turbulent Year Stirs Debate on Relevance of Benchmarks

For some traders, U.S. crude futures prices plunging below zero in April highlighted their flaws as a global benchmark. Brent is wrestling with its own challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-01-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.70% 20.85 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.91% 41.22 Delayed Quote.-40.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION 6.17% 2.41 Delayed Quote.-73.57%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
All news about WTI
12:21aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Independence Contract Drillin..
MT
2020CLOSE UPDATE : Dow, S&P End Last Trading Day of 2020 at Record Highs
MT
2020S&P 500 Ends 2020 at Fresh Record Close With Year-to-Date Gain of 16% Amid 1...
MT
2020S&P 500, Dow close at record highs, dollar gains at end of tumultuous year
RE
2020Energy Down After Exxon Confirms Write-Downs -- Energy Roundup
DJ
2020Stocks End Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobless Claims Data to Close Out Tu..
MT
2020Vertex Energy Jumps Almost 35% After Receiving Six-Month Extension to Lift Sh..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Improve From Early Lows After Late Bounce for Crud..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ