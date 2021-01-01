News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Exxon Confirmed a Big Write-Down. Another Quarterly Loss May Be on the Way.

Exxon stock is lower after the energy giant said it sees a $20 billion asset write-down. It may incur a fourth-quarter loss as Exxon continues to grapple with the pandemic's effect on energy prices.

Oil Declines as Vaccines Issues Persist

U.S. oil prices declined Thursday and remained on course for a second straight weekly decline as the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine continued to hit speed bumps.

Natural Gas Rises on Colder Weather Forecasts

Natural gas prices notched an end-of-year bounce, closing 4.8% higher as weather forecasts begin to turn colder.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by 6.1 million barrels to 493.5 million barrels, and remain about 11% above the five-year average, the EIA said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Grows by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by three in the latest week to 267, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

Japan Group to Lend Vietnam $1.8 Billion for Coal-Fired Power

The government-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation said it would lend slightly more than a third of the total $1.767 billion in financing for the project in central Vietnam's Vung Ang district.

EPA Sets Emissions Limits for Jet Aircraft

The new rules create efficiency standards to limit carbon-dioxide and nitrous-oxide emissions from commercial airliners and large business jets.

Peabody Energy Strikes Deal to Extend Debt Maturities

Peabody Energy struck a deal with lenders to push out the coal-mining company's debt maturities, providing the business with more room to withstand the downturn in coal markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil's Turbulent Year Stirs Debate on Relevance of Benchmarks

For some traders, U.S. crude futures prices plunging below zero in April highlighted their flaws as a global benchmark. Brent is wrestling with its own challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-01-21 0015ET