WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/18/2021 | 12:16am EST
Record Liquefied Natural Gas Prices in Asia Won't Last

A cold snap and a supply crunch have created a perfect storm for liquefied natural gas prices in Asia, but investors in the sector should be aware that the pendulum is likely to swing the other way soon. 

 
Oil-and-Gas Industry Faces a Long Recovery From Pandemic Lows

Spending on oil production world-wide isn't expected to climb back up to pre-pandemic levels through at least 2025. 

 
Keystone XL Oil Project Pledges Zero Carbon Emissions

The controversial pipeline project would be powered by renewable energy and built by union labor in a series of planned overhauls to avoid being axed by the Biden administration. 

 
Groceries Prove a Pandemic Bright Spot for BP and Shell

Oil majors bet offering more fresh food and services at gas-station stores can help offset declining oil income. 

 
Oil settles lower as China lockdowns temper 'euphoria'

Oil futures finish sharply lower Friday, prompting U.S. benchmark prices to pare their gain for the week, as investors weigh fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises for Eighth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by 12 in the latest week to 287, Baker Hughes data showed, marking the eighth weekly increase in a row. 

 
Exxon Draws SEC Probe Over Permian Valuation

A whistleblower complaint alleges that lower-level employees were pressured to use unrealistic assumptions on how quickly the company could drill wells. 

 
Former Petrofac Executive Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of Bribery

A U.K. governmental department said late Thursday that a former Petrofac Ltd. executive has pleaded guilty to three counts of bribery at Westminster Magistrates' Court. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Demand Recovery Set to Fall Short of Pre-Covid Levels This Year

Global appetite for oil will remain subdued in the first quarter of 2021 due to coronavirus lockdown measures and rising infection rates, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.54% 22.87 Delayed Quote.9.69%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -4.81% 47.89 Delayed Quote.16.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.56% 54.56 Delayed Quote.9.17%
PETROFAC LIMITED -27.52% 120.75 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
WTI -0.41% 51.919 Delayed Quote.11.60%
12:20aFrench energy group Total buys 20% stake in India's Adani Green Energy
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:08aRELIANCE TO EMBED E-COMMERCE APP INT : Mint
RE
12:08aPRESS RELEASE : Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DJ
01/17Australia, NZ dollars weaker on soft U.S. data
RE
01/17GLOBAL MARKETS : Asia shares pare losses as China economy rebounds
RE
01/17Yen gains, euro squeezed as recovery doubts creep in
RE
01/17Yen gains, euro squeezed as recovery doubts creep in
RE
01/17Biden may cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit as soon as his first day in offi..
RE
01/17China's 2020 refinery output rises 3% to record; gas output up nearly 10%
RE
