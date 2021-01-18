News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Record Liquefied Natural Gas Prices in Asia Won't Last

A cold snap and a supply crunch have created a perfect storm for liquefied natural gas prices in Asia, but investors in the sector should be aware that the pendulum is likely to swing the other way soon.

Oil-and-Gas Industry Faces a Long Recovery From Pandemic Lows

Spending on oil production world-wide isn't expected to climb back up to pre-pandemic levels through at least 2025.

Keystone XL Oil Project Pledges Zero Carbon Emissions

The controversial pipeline project would be powered by renewable energy and built by union labor in a series of planned overhauls to avoid being axed by the Biden administration.

Groceries Prove a Pandemic Bright Spot for BP and Shell

Oil majors bet offering more fresh food and services at gas-station stores can help offset declining oil income.

Oil settles lower as China lockdowns temper 'euphoria'

Oil futures finish sharply lower Friday, prompting U.S. benchmark prices to pare their gain for the week, as investors weigh fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises for Eighth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by 12 in the latest week to 287, Baker Hughes data showed, marking the eighth weekly increase in a row.

Exxon Draws SEC Probe Over Permian Valuation

A whistleblower complaint alleges that lower-level employees were pressured to use unrealistic assumptions on how quickly the company could drill wells.

Former Petrofac Executive Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of Bribery

A U.K. governmental department said late Thursday that a former Petrofac Ltd. executive has pleaded guilty to three counts of bribery at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Oil Demand Recovery Set to Fall Short of Pre-Covid Levels This Year

Global appetite for oil will remain subdued in the first quarter of 2021 due to coronavirus lockdown measures and rising infection rates, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

