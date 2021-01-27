News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices end mixed as traders weigh risks to crude supplies and demand

Oil futures end on a mixed note on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices down but global benchmark Brent crude modestly higher, as traders weigh potential risks to supplies, as well as demand.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 100,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 1 million barrels from the previous week in data due from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Biden to Suspend New Federal Oil and Gas Leasing

President Biden is planning on Wednesday to halt new oil and gas leasing on federal territory, setting up a confrontation with the oil industry.

BlackRock's Fink Urges Companies to Do More on Greenhouse-Gas Emissions

CEO of world's largest money manager is asking companies to disclose more information on how they were moving to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, stepping up the company's environmental efforts.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Trilantic, Generate Capital and Others Invest $600 Million in Intersect Power

The San Francisco-based company will use the capital to build seven solar projects and to expand into green hydrogen.

NRG Energy CFO Focusing on Cutting Costs, Pricing After Direct Energy Deal

NRG Energy Inc. Chief Financial Officer Kirkland Andrews is focusing his attention on reviewing the energy company's costs and pricing strategy after it wrapped up a $3.6 billion deal to acquire Direct Energy earlier this month.

Kimmeridge Energy to Launch Proxy Fight at Ovintiv

The investment firm plans to launch a proxy fight at the oil-and-gas producer, and will nominate three directors-including Kimmeridge founder Ben Dell-to the company.

European Banks Quit Ecuador's Amazonian Oil Trade

Some of Europe's largest banks are phasing out trading services for the export of oil from the Ecuadorean Amazon, a move that reflects the growing focus of global banks on climate change and their shift away from increasingly risky fossil fuels.

Diamond Offshore Strikes Restructuring-Plan Agreement

The restructuring plan would cut more than $2.1 billion of the contract driller's debt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0015ET