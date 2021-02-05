News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Blackstone-Backed Gas Plant Owner Files for Bankruptcy to Cut $800 Million in Debt

Frontera Holdings, the owner of a natural gas plant near the U.S.-Mexico border, filed for bankruptcy.

Oil futures extend their streak of gains, hold ground at highest prices in a year

Oil futures their streak of gains on Thursday, with prices underpinned by expectations that OPEC and its allies will continue to keep a lid on output, as the global economy makes headway toward a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natural Gas Ends at Nearly 3-Month-High

Natural gas prices rocketed higher late in the session to end at their highest level since Nov. 13, closing up 5.2% at $2.935/mmBtu.

Vale Agrees to $7 Billion Settlement for Brumadinho Dam Collapse

The miner will compensate the state of Minas Gerais, where the disaster two years ago killed 270 people and left widespread environmental damage, in the largest settlement in Brazilian history.

Shell Posts Loss but Eyes Recovery This Year

The oil giant reported a fourth-quarter loss as it continued to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic but said it would raise its dividend, forecasting a recovery in demand later this year.

Lime Rock Banks More Than $100 Million So Far for Debut Clean-Energy Fund

The Westport, Conn.-based firm, which previously was focused exclusively on the oil-and-gas sector, is seeking $600 million for the growth-equity fund, Lime Rock New Energy LP, said Managing Director Mark McCall, who co-leads the strategy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline as Refinery Activity Rises

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined a bit more than expected last week as refinery activity sped up, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Mexico's Top Court Sets Back President's Electricity Strategy

Mexico's Supreme Court rules that regulatory changes in the country's electricity market that give priority to the state-owned utility over private power generators is unconstitutional.

BP Energy Backs Move to Expand Midmarket Power Supplier

Catalyst Power, which BP Energy financed with a commitment of as much as $60 million, seeks to become an alternative electricity provider to midmarket businesses.

