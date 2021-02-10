News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Gains, With Brent Prices Up an 8th Session

Oil futures moved up on Tuesday, shaking off earlier weakness, as signs of improving energy demand prompted global benchmark prices to tally an eighth consecutive session gain.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise Slightly, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Oil Giant With a Head Start in the Energy Transition

The oil industry isn't for the faint of heart as the world transitions to cleaner energy, but Total seems well set up for a range of scenarios, and weathered a traumatic year better than peers Shell and BP.

EIG Stays the Course in Brazil's Gas Sector

EIG Global Energy Partners says it will continue to back natural-gas projects in Brazil, even as it considers developing renewable-energy projects in the country.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Exxon's Well-Timed Hop Onto Carbon-Capture Bandwagon

U.S. energy companies are getting into carbon capture in time to help their reputations and their bottom lines.

BP Enters UK Offshore Wind Market as Seabed Leases Hit Record Prices

Oil majors BP and Total were among the successful bidders in the U.K.'s latest auction of seabed leasing rights for offshore wind projects, as pressure to develop low-carbon energy drove up bid prices.

Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally

A booming rally in oil markets has pushed crude prices to their highest levels since near the start of the pandemic, powered by production curbs and recovering demand.

Offshore Wind Farms Could Boom Under Biden

Wind project developers are pressing the administration to ease bureaucratic hurdles to building giant turbines off the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy

Offshore wind farms that don't need to be embedded in the seafloor could open up new areas to clean-power generation.

