News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures decline, putting an end to their longest streak of gains in over 2 years

Oil futures settle lower Thursday as traders fret over a lower demand forecast for this year, putting an end to the longest streak of session price gains in more than two years.

Natural Gas Falls on Storage Report, Weather

Natural gas prices ended 1.5% lower after a weekly EIA report showed gas inventories fell by less than analysts were expecting, and as the latest weather models point toward a possible temperature warm-up late next week.

Oil Demand Recovery Expected to Pick Up Speed

The recovery in global oil demand will accelerate in the second half of this year as the market continues to rebalance after the turmoil brought by the pandemic, according to OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

WallStreetBets Traders Set Cannabis Stocks Alight

The day traders behind GameStop's meteoric rise last month are turning their attention to cannabis stocks, betting that President Biden's administration will push for further decriminalizing the drug.

Seadrill Back for Return Engagement in Bankruptcy Court

With $7 billion in debt and no deal with lenders, Seadrill wants to revamp its balance sheet in chapter 11.

Orion Energy Surpasses $900 Million Target for Credit Fund

Orion Energy Partners has raised $905 million so far for its latest energy-infrastructure credit fund, surpassing its target, and likely will wrap up with $1 billion in commitments, a person familiar with the matter said.

Mini Nuclear Reactors Offer Promise of Cheaper, Clean Power

Reactor makers are pitching smaller, modular systems that produce limitless emissions-free energy-but they may not be an easy sell.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Former Braskem CEO in Talks to Settle Bribery Charges

The former chief executive of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA is in talks with U.S. prosecutors to settle charges stemming from his alleged role in a scheme to create a slush fund for illegal bribes, according to a court filing.

AGL Energy Makes A$2.29 Billion Statutory Net Loss in 1H

AGL Energy reported a deep half-year net loss and signaled a potential business overhaul after absorbing around 2.69 billion Australian dollars of one-off charges amid a severe downturn in wholesale energy prices

