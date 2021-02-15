Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

02/15/2021 | 12:16am EST
Interior Secretary Nominee on Collision Course With Oil Firms

Deb Haaland, poised to be first Native American cabinet secretary, has joined pipeline protests and opposed fracking. 

 
Oil ends higher on Middle East tensions, with global prices up over 5% for the week

Oil futures get a boost on Friday from rising tensions between the Iran-backed Houthis rebels and Saudi Arabia, prompting prices for global benchmark crude to finish more than 5% higher for the week. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 7 In Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 7 in the latest week to 306, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
China Is Approaching Its Own Peak Oil

The country's energy companies are starting to see demand topping out around mid-decade. 

 
Oil Industry's Dash for Gas Comes With Risks

There are early signs of a new wave of investment in liquefied natural gas, oil's cleaner cousin. The industry is trumpeting a new capital discipline, but it might not be enough to stop another glut. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Demand Recovery Expected to Pick Up Speed

The recovery in global oil demand will accelerate in the second half of this year as the market continues to rebalance after the turmoil brought by the pandemic, according to OPEC and the International Energy Agency. 

 
WallStreetBets Traders Set Cannabis Stocks Alight

The day traders behind GameStop's meteoric rise last month are turning their attention to cannabis stocks, betting that President Biden's administration will push for further decriminalizing the drug. 

 
Seadrill Back for Return Engagement in Bankruptcy Court

With $7 billion in debt and no deal with lenders, Seadrill wants to revamp its balance sheet in chapter 11. 

 
Orion Energy Surpasses $900 Million Target for Credit Fund

Orion Energy Partners has raised $905 million so far for its latest energy-infrastructure credit fund, surpassing its target, and likely will wrap up with $1 billion in commitments, a person familiar with the matter said.

02-15-21 0015ET

