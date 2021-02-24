Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

02/24/2021 | 12:16am EST
Texas Power Grid Board Members Resign Following Freeze

The resignations come as Ercot faces public backlash for resorting to widespread rolling blackouts amid the severe winter storm. 

 
Petrobras Weighs CEO Change as Brazilian President Turns Up Pressure

The oil company's board met to decide whether to approve President Jair Bolsonaro's controversial appointment of an army general as chief executive in an apparent bid to force the firm to subsidize fuel prices. 

 
Mexican Lawmakers Pass Bill to Favor State Power Utility

The bill gives priority to the state-owned power utility over private generators, threatening to overturn the electricity market and putting billions of dollars of private investments at risk. 

 
Biden Will Travel to Houston on Friday Amid Crisis in Texas

The president will meet with state and local officials and visit a coronavirus health center during the trip, the White House said. 

 
Oil Ends Mixed as Traders Eye Texas Recovery

Oil futures ended mixed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices down a few pennies and global benchmark Brent crude eking out a fresh 13-month high. 

 
Train Carrying Oil Collides with 18-Wheeler in Texas

A train carrying oil collided with an 18-wheeler near Cameron, Texas, Tuesday morning, causing a massive explosion and forcing the evacuation of residents throughout the area, police said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decline by 4.9 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by three million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Sheikh Yamani, Mastermind of Saudi Oil Supremacy, Dies

Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Saudi Arabia's long-serving oil minister and the public face of the 1973 oil embargo that punctuated the country's newfound role as an oil-market superpower, has died. He was 90. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Petrobras Shares Drop in Wake of Bolsonaro's Plan to Name New CEO

The Brazilian president's move to install new leadership at the state-owned oil giant sparked a crisis of confidence in his administration's commitment to free-market policies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0015ET

