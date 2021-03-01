Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/01/2021 | 12:16am EST
Iran Rejects Offer of Direct U.S. Nuclear Talks

The move could trigger a new escalation of tensions with Washington and Europe. 

 
Texas Power Market Is Short $2.1 Billion in Payments After Freeze

The financial consequences of the Texas blackouts are beginning to emerge in the state's electricity market, with some players failing to pay for power they purchased last week and others disclosing sizable losses. 

 
NYSE Moves to Delist Chinese Oil Company

Trading in Cnooc will be halted March 9 as the Biden administration lets a Trump-era executive order targeting certain Chinese firms stand. 

 
Oil Futures Decline, But U.S. Prices Up For The Month

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, but U.S. prices ended the month nearly 18% higher after marking a nearly 22-month settlement high on Thursday. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 In Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the latest week to 309, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Biden Visits Texas as Regulators Begin to Examine State's Electric Grid

Washington is delivering emergency aid after winter weather knocked out power across Texas, but any federal moves to fix the state's grid face legal and political obstacles. 

 
Grid Reliability Is Feasible, but at What Cost?

Everybody can agree that electricity grids should be more reliable. It will be much harder to agree on what price to pay for that safety. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Petrobras CEO Says He Will Step Down as Brazil's President Moves in on Oil Giant

Economist Roberto Castello Branco said he would leave Brazil's biggest company when his term ends on March 20. 

 
TIAA Names JPMorgan's Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO

Ms. Duckett has been a leading voice among bankers in the need to close the wealth gap between white and Black Americans.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 0015ET

