WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/09/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Texas Wind Farm Denied Protection From Citi Over $113 Million Storm Bill

A New York judge refused to issue an injunction protecting Stephens Ranch Wind Energy against the alleged risk of a takeover by Citigroup over a $113 million bill stemming from the winter storm that swept the state in February. 

 
Argentine Power-Plant Owner Stoneway Files Bankruptcy Over Nearly $1 Billion Debt

Stoneway missed an interest payment on March 1, 2020, and soon after entered forbearance agreements with its creditors, according to a declaration filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York by David Mack, Stoneway's sole director. 

 
Oil ends mixed, with U.S. prices holding below $60 as demand concerns prevail

Oil prices ended on a mixed note Thursday, with the global crude benchmark slightly higher but U.S. prices down, as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand on the back of the rise in global cases of COVID-19. 

 
Harbour Energy Becomes London's New Oil & Gas Top Dog

Harbour Energy joined the ranks of the London Stock Exchange last week. With a market capitalization of nearly 4 billion pounds ($5.50 billion), the company formed from the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor is now the largest independent oil-and-gas group in the British exchange. Here is what you need to know about it: 

 
Natural Gas Prices Steady as Storage Deficit Shrinks

Natural gas prices ended 0.1% higher at $2.522/mmBtu, though investors remain broadly bearish amid weak, springtime demand and weekly government data that reflected the low consumption levels. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Shell Warns Oil-Price Gains Partly Offset by Hit From Texas Freeze

Royal Dutch Shell said gains it made from higher oil prices in the first quarter would be partly offset by disruption related to the winter storm in Texas, knocking the energy giant's recovery from the pandemic. 

 
ECP Seeks As Much As $1 Billion for Clean-Energy PIPE Deals

Energy infrastructure investor ECP is seeking $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy stock in clean energy-focused blank-check companies through private investment in public equity deals. 

 
Aramco Weighs Selling Stake in Oil Pipelines for More Than $10 Billion

Saudi Arabia's energy giant is in advanced talks to sell up to a 49% stake in its oil pipelines to a consortium of U.S., Chinese and local investors for between $10 billion and $15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
BP Signals Recovery for Oil Industry in Wake of Pandemic

The oil giant said it had a solid start to the year, aided by higher energy prices and strong results from its trading division, giving the first indication that major oil companies are on the road to recovery after pandemic-induced losses across the industry last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.50% 72.33 Delayed Quote.17.30%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.08% 109.7719 Delayed Quote.6.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 63.16 Delayed Quote.21.24%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.62% 7396 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.07% 34.06 Delayed Quote.-45.21%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.41% 16.46 Real-time Quote.12.63%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.42% 35.6 End-of-day quote.1.71%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 92.195 Delayed Quote.9.59%
WTI -0.06% 59.698 Delayed Quote.22.79%
