News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/21/2021
Oil prices post 3rd straight decline, pressured by expectations for an Iran nuclear deal

Oil futures fall for a third session in a row on Thursday, with weakness attributed in part to signs negotiators are making progress toward a deal that would see the U.S. lift sanctions against Iran, returning a large source of supply to the market. 

 
Natural Gas Down as Weather Cools Short-Term

Cooler weather in the short-term pushed natural gas futures down 1.5% Thursday, to $2.92/mmBtu. 

 
IEA's Global Energy Road Map Tightens Oil Lane - ESG Insight

Oil majors with a defined energy-transition plan such as BP, Eni, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have stronger emissions profile compared to the industry average 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Declines to Impose Sanctions on Nord Stream Pipeline

The State Department cited the parent company and chief executive of a Russian natural-gas pipeline for sanctions but waived the penalties, a move that all but enables the natural-gas project to be completed. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Fuel Supplies Fall Sharply

Crude-oil inventories increased last week by a less-than-expected 1.3 million barrels and fuel stockpiles fell by a greater-than-expected 2 million barrels, government data showed. 

 
Colonial Pipeline CEO Tells Why He Paid Hackers a $4.4 Million Ransom

Joseph Blount told the Journal that he authorized the payment because executives were unsure how badly the cyberattack had breached its systems or how long it would take to bring the pipeline back. 

 
Denial of Electricity Service Could Become Next Geopolitical Weapon

With electricity expected to account for a large share of the world's energy use by 2050, the stakes are high. 

 
Adani Green Energy to Buy SoftBank's India Renewable Business for $3.5 Billion

Adani Green Energy Ltd. said Wednesday that it agreed to buy a five-gigawatt renewable power portfolio in India from SoftBank Group Corp. in a deal that valued the business at $3.5 billion. 

 
Investors Need to Get the Measure of Carbon

The time has come for investors to think about greenhouse-gas emissions separately from other environmental, social and governance criteria.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-21 0015ET

