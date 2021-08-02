Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/02/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Two U.S. Companies Seek Continued Tariffs on Imported Solar Panels

Auxin Solar and Suniva plan to ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to extend the solar tariffs for four years, reigniting a fight that has split the industry-and could force the White House to choose sides. 

 
Oil Search Intends to Recommend New Santos Takeover Proposal

Oil Search Ltd. said it intends to recommend a new takeover proposal from Santos Ltd. to create an energy company with a market value of more than $16 billion. 

 
Behind the Rise of U.S. Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal

The West's transition to renewable energy relies heavily on China's low-cost, high-emissions industry, and governments and companies are looking for changes at the source. 

 
Towns Trying to Ban Natural Gas Face Resistance in Push for All-Electric Homes

Massachusetts is emerging as a hot spot in the battle over phasing out gas for home cooking and heating in favor of electricity, with opponents worried about higher costs and unfamiliar technologies. 

 
Nine Point Energy's Bankruptcy Sale Withstands $150 Million Appeal

A federal judge said Nine Point Energy's planned bankruptcy sale can proceed without honoring a pipeline company's $150 million claim. 

 
Oil prices finish higher to score a 4th-straight monthly gain

Oil futures settle higher Friday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices up a fourth month in a row. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the latest week to 385, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Suspected Drone Attack on Israeli-Linked Tanker in Arabian Sea Kills Two Crew

Israel blamed Iran for the attack, which resulted in the first deaths after numerous strikes in recent years on ships in region. 

 
Big Oil Companies, Back in the Money, Keep Spending Tight

Exxon and Chevron reported strong profits as some economies recover from the pandemic, but the oil giants, like their European counterparts, preach capital discipline. 

 
Big Oil Is Vulnerable to Climate Change. Literally.

Energy companies already faced reputation and legal challenges in the fight against climate change. Now they are grappling with their own exposure to unusual and extreme weather.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 0015ET

