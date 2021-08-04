Ship Seized in Gulf of Oman Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

A tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman was seized by suspected Iranian gunmen, Western officials said, less than a week after a fatal drone attack on another vessel that the U.S. and its allies have blamed on Tehran.

SK Innovation Shares Plunge on Spinoff Plan

SK Innovation Co.'s shares plunged Wednesday after its board decided to spin off its battery and gas exploration & production businesses as early as October.

Woodside Raises Scarborough Capex Estimate to $12 Billion

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. said its Scarborough natural-gas project will cost $12 billion to develop, representing an around 5% increase on an earlier estimate nearly two years ago.

Oil ends lower, extends drop as COVID spread stokes demand worries

Oil futures give up early gains to finish lower, extending a selloff from the previous session blamed on worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease by 2.7 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Natural Gas Becomes Hot Commodity

A sharp rise in natural-gas prices this summer isn't enticing producers to start drilling again.

BP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback

BP said it increased the dividend for the second quarter and launched a $1.4 billion share buyback and reported a net profit of $3.12 billion for the three months to June.

Utilities Eye Mini Nuclear Reactors as Climate Concerns Grow

Despite the enticement of carbon-free power, critics say small modular reactors have the same safety and cost challenges of big nukes.

Banks Pull Back Funds for Coal Projects in Asia

Banks are cutting off funding for new coal-fueled power plants in poorer Asian countries, a move that could hasten the shift toward cleaner energy sources in some of the fastest-growing parts of the world.

