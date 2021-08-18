Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/18/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Woodside Petroleum Returns to 1H Profit, Lifts Dividend

Woodside Petroleum reported a half-year net profit of US$317 million, as it pushes the merits of a merger with BHP Group's oil-and-gas unit. 

 
Sanchez Energy Bondholders Say Fidelity Tripled Its Money on Postbankruptcy Loan

A bondholder lawsuit filed Friday targets financing deals that Fidelity and Apollo Global Management Inc. reached with Sanchez after it exited chapter 11 last year, saying the lenders have seized too much control over the reorganized business and have enjoyed "massive" returns at the expense of unsecured creditors. 

 
Oil prices stretch losing streak to a 4th session as demand worries prevail

Oil futures stretch their streak of losses into a fourth session on Tuesday as investors continue to fret over the outlook for demand due to the continued spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Fracking Contractor Basic Energy to Be Broken Up in Bankruptcy

Fracking contractor Basic Energy Services Inc. filed for bankruptcy Tuesday for the second time in five years, planning to sell itself in parts and setting up a $47.5 million conflict with its controlling shareholder, Ascribe Capital. 

 
PG&E Blacks Out Some Customers to Reduce California Wildfire Risks

The pre-emptive power shut-offs, the company's first this wildfire season, are a response to high winds that are poised to hit the state. 

 
BHP Bets on Lower-Carbon World With Petroleum Exit, Potash Project

The world's largest mining company bet on a lower-carbon world by agreeing to sell its oil-and-gas unit and separately approving a $5.7 billion project to mine potash in Canada. 

 
Generate Capital Invests $240 Million in Solar Developer Nexamp

Generate Capital, an investment firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, has invested $240 million in Nexamp, as the solar developer looks to take advantage of a fast growing renewable-energy sector. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Santos Profit Rebounds on Recovery in Energy Prices

Santos Ltd. rode a recovery in energy prices to report a $354 million half-year profit, as it seeks to advance a proposal to combine with Oil Search Ltd. and create a $16.2 billion company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 0015ET

