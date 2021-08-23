Spark Infrastructure to Recommend KKR Led $3.71 Billion Takeover Offer

Spark Infrastructure Group said it would recommend a takeover offer by a consortium of KKR & Co. Inc., the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board that values its equity at around $3.71 billion.

Ampol Makes $1.37 Billion Offer For New Zealand's Z Energy

Fuel retailer Z Energy Ltd. said Australian petroleum company Ampol Ltd. has made a takeover offer which values it at nearly $1.37 billion.

Solar Power Booms in Georgia, Where It Isn't Mandated

The state has no subsidies or renewable-energy requirements but is experiencing rapid solar-farm growth with the support of Republican utility regulators and rural communities.

Oil futures log a 7th straight drop, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

Oil futures finished lower for a seventh straight day on Friday as worry about the impact on energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant took a toll.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 8 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the latest week to 405, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

NGP Invests Half of Its $320 Million Energy-Royalty Fund

NGP Energy Capital Management faced a challenging fundraising environment for its first energy-focused royalty fund, but a shortage of capital in the oil-and-gas sector has yielded plenty of deal opportunities.

Alaska Oil Permits Blocked by Federal Judge

A judge threw out federal approval of a multibillion-dollar oil project planned for Alaska, saying the government failed to properly assess the project's impact on climate change and its potential harm to polar bears.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall But Crude Output Rises

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by a greater-than-expected 3.2 million barrels in the latest week, and remain about 6% below the five-year average, government data showed. At the same time, U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day.

IKEA Enters the Power Market

IKEA International could enter electricity markets outside of Sweden, selling renewable power to customers who know the company more for selling flat-pack furniture and meatballs than energy, the homeware retailer said Wednesday.

