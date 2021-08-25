Oil scores back-to-back gains as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

Oil futures on Tuesday extend a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric to Raise Over $1B in Shanghai Offer

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. will raise $1.17 billion through a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the latest Hong Kong-listed firm to tap the mainland market.

Partners Group Sees Clean-Energy Tailwind in Infrastructure Bill

Todd Bright, Partners Group's head of private infrastructure for the Americas, spoke to WSJ Pro about the potential benefits and shortcomings of the U.S. infrastructure spending bill

APA Forecasts 3.9% Growth in FY 2022 Distribution

APA Group forecast another year of growth in its distribution, as it looks to rebound from a 99% drop in annual profit that reflected writedowns to the troublesome commissioning of the Orbost gas-processing plant.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease by 2.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Chevron Requires Some Employees to Receive Vaccine

The oil giant is considering broader requirements as the virus infects workers in the Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin.

Spark Infrastructure to Recommend KKR Led $3.71 Billion Takeover Offer

Spark Infrastructure Group said it would recommend a takeover offer by a consortium of KKR & Co. Inc., the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board that values its equity at around $3.71 billion.

Ampol Makes $1.37 Billion Offer For New Zealand's Z Energy

Fuel retailer Z Energy Ltd. said Australian petroleum company Ampol Ltd. has made a takeover offer which values it at nearly $1.37 billion.

Solar Power Booms in Georgia, Where It Isn't Mandated

The state has no subsidies or renewable-energy requirements but is experiencing rapid solar-farm growth with the support of Republican utility regulators and rural communities.

