Oil Prices End Lower in Choppy Session

U.S. benchmark oil prices finished 1.4% lower at $67.42 a barrel in a choppy trading session that followed three straight days of sharp increases.

Biden to Face Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal in Meeting With Israel's Bennett

New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet President Biden for the first time Friday at the White House, where he is expected to push for Washington to back off from reviving a deal to curtail Iran's nuclear program.

Natural Gas Prices Hit Nearly 3-Year High

Natural gas prices ended the session 7.4% higher at $4.184/mmBtu, the biggest one-day percentage rise since Feb. 16 and the highest closing price since late 2018.

Kerry to Press China to Stop Financing Coal-Fired Energy Projects

Biden's climate envoy is planning to push for a formal declaration during a trip to China next week, but Beijing doesn't want to be seen as caving to Western pressure.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Gasoline Inventories Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both declined more than expected last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Democratic Centrists, Progressives Wrestle Over Biden Agenda

Party lawmakers are bracing for a difficult set of negotiations this fall on the details of their $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate plan.

Gas Shortage Boosts Russia's Sway Over Europe's Energy Markets

Europe is facing a natural-gas shortage just as Russia is completing a controversial pipeline to Germany, increasing President Vladimir Putin's leverage over the continent's energy flows.

Renewable-Energy Broker LevelTen Gets Google, Oil-Sector Backing

The Seattle-based company said it raised $35 million in a funding round led by investment firm NGP with participation from investors including Google and European oil-and-gas providers TotalEnergies and Equinor.

Biden Says Cybersecurity Is the 'Core National Security Challenge' at CEO Summit

President Biden hosted executives from major technology, financial and energy companies Wednesday to discuss cybersecurity and related issues, as his administration seeks to guard against disruptive attacks on businesses and infrastructure.

