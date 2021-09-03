News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil prices at 1-month high, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

Oil futures end sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices at their highest in a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

An Army of Utility Workers Heads to Louisiana to Restore Power After Ida

As many as 25,000 workers from 38 states were headed to the state to restore a power grid mangled by the storm, armed with chainsaws and warnings about alligators and snakes.

Natural Gas Rises Again on Output Cuts, Storage

Natural gas prices finished at a fresh, nearly three-year high, closing up 0.6% at $4.641/mmBtu, fueled by offshore production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico and a weekly storage report that was bullish compared to both forecasts and averages.

OPEC Alliance Keeps Gradual Output Increases, Despite U.S. Request

OPEC and a group of Russia-led producers resist, for the time being, recent U.S. pressure to open the alliance's spigots wider.

Biden, Zelensky Discuss Energy, Russia, Ukraine's Future With West

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met against the backdrop of Kyiv's opposition to a Russian natural-gas pipeline.

Energy Traders See Big Money in Carbon-Emissions Markets

Big energy trading houses, long focused on deep, volatile markets such as oil and natural gas, are now bulking up their carbon-trading operations as governments around the world push to expand the market for trading carbon emissions.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop Much More Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected last week but domestic production climbed to a 15-month-high, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Refineries Potentially Face Weekslong Outages

Ida has left fuel makers in Louisiana struggling to restart after damage to the power grid.

Hurricane Ida Leaves Residents Without Power Amid Punishing Heat

Schools are closed indefinitely. Officials say power will be out for up to a month. Cell service is spotty, and hospitals already burdened by Covid-19 are relying on generators and water reserves.

