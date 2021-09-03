Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Summary 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/03/2021 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. oil prices at 1-month high, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

Oil futures end sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices at their highest in a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said. 

 
An Army of Utility Workers Heads to Louisiana to Restore Power After Ida

As many as 25,000 workers from 38 states were headed to the state to restore a power grid mangled by the storm, armed with chainsaws and warnings about alligators and snakes. 

 
Natural Gas Rises Again on Output Cuts, Storage

Natural gas prices finished at a fresh, nearly three-year high, closing up 0.6% at $4.641/mmBtu, fueled by offshore production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico and a weekly storage report that was bullish compared to both forecasts and averages. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
OPEC Alliance Keeps Gradual Output Increases, Despite U.S. Request

OPEC and a group of Russia-led producers resist, for the time being, recent U.S. pressure to open the alliance's spigots wider. 

 
Biden, Zelensky Discuss Energy, Russia, Ukraine's Future With West

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met against the backdrop of Kyiv's opposition to a Russian natural-gas pipeline. 

 
Energy Traders See Big Money in Carbon-Emissions Markets

Big energy trading houses, long focused on deep, volatile markets such as oil and natural gas, are now bulking up their carbon-trading operations as governments around the world push to expand the market for trading carbon emissions. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop Much More Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected last week but domestic production climbed to a 15-month-high, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Refineries Potentially Face Weekslong Outages

Ida has left fuel makers in Louisiana struggling to restart after damage to the power grid. 

 
Hurricane Ida Leaves Residents Without Power Amid Punishing Heat

Schools are closed indefinitely. Officials say power will be out for up to a month. Cell service is spotty, and hospitals already burdened by Covid-19 are relying on generators and water reserves.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 35443.82 Delayed Quote.15.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 72.99 Delayed Quote.38.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.11% 382.7687 Delayed Quote.42.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.52% 216.2188 Delayed Quote.74.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.36% 72.8856 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
WTI 0.08% 69.819 Delayed Quote.42.12%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aROSNEFT OIL : Russia's Rosneft Enters ESPO Blend Oil Supply Deal With Vitol
MT
09/02Abu Dhabi National Energy Eyes Sale of British, Dutch Oil & Gas Assets
MT
09/02LEIGH CREEK ENERGY : Climbs 4% After Securing Exploration License in South Austr..
MT
09/02TOTALENERGIES : Set to Finalize Investment Deal with Iraq to Boost Oil Productio..
MT
09/02GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Unit to Acquire Office in Jakarta, Indonesia for $6 Mill..
MT
09/02U.S. EPA responds to report of oil spill after Ida by activating special airc..
RE
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02TSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
09/02BRP : TSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral