WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/15/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Oil settles little changed, holding at a 6-week high as output concerns tied to Nicholas fade

Oil futures settle little changed on Tuesday, holding ground at their highest level in about six weeks, as crude and natural-gas production concerns tied to Nicholas, which made landfall on the Texas coast as a hurricane, eased. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.5 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 2.3 million barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey. 

 
World's Oil Supply Pressured by Hurricane Ida, Other Outages

The impact of Hurricane Ida and other oil supply outages will take a sizable chunk out of global oil production this year, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Chevron to Triple Low-Carbon Investment

The oil giant plans to spend $10 billion through 2028 on technologies such as biofuels and hydrogen, up from a prior commitment of around $3 billion. 

 
U.S., Europe Seek to End Export Financing for Coal

The proposed ban is part of the West's campaign to push China, India and other big developing countries to take a tough position against coal ahead of the November climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. 

 
BP Taps Renewable Power Specialist in Green Energy Push

The British oil major said it hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former chief executive of RWE Renewables, to help lead its pivot away from fossil fuels and into low-carbon energy. 

 
U.S., EU Seek Global Pledge to Slash Methane Emissions by 2030

Officials seek commitments by several of the world's largest economies to reduce global methane emissions by nearly a third by 2030. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Uranium Rally Might Have a Brief Half-Life

Uranium prices are running hot. So are uranium miners' share prices. The rally only makes sense for those thinking very long-term. 

 
Senate Republicans Vow to Block Treasury Nominations Until Nord Stream II Firm Is Sanctioned

Sens. Pat Toomey and Ted Cruz said they are prepared to approve the nominations, including two national security posts that oversee sanctions and counterterror finance, if the Treasury Department blacklists Russia-owned Nord Stream 2 AG.

