Surging Energy Prices Close U.K. Factories, Another Bottleneck in a World Full of Them

Soaring natural-gas prices prompted U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries to close two U.K. plants, in a sign that Europe's energy crunch is affecting industry as the economy struggles with several other disruptions amid the recovery from the pandemic.

U.S. oil futures end flat; Brent oil prices eke out a fresh 7-week high

Oil futures shake off early losses Thursday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session and the global crude benchmark eking out a fresh finish at its highest in about seven weeks.

Natural Gas Falls as Storage Rise Tops Forecasts

Natural gas prices finished 2.3% lower the market took a small step back after a stunning 43% price-surge over the past four weeks.

After Hurricane Ida, Satellites Track Gulf of Mexico Oil Spills

NOAA's analysis of the view from space helps frame recovery and containment methods to address environmental hazards.

Hezbollah Brings Iranian Fuel to Lebanon as Shortages Deepen Crisis

The militant group's initiative comes as Lebanon undergoes a severe economic crisis that has thrust millions of people into poverty.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Stockpiles of Oil and Refined-Fuels Fall Sharply

Oil inventories plunged last week by 6.4 million barrels to 417.4 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by a smaller, 2.5 million barrels from the prior week.

Some Oil Majors Back Investor Standard for 'Net Zero' Plans

The standard, backed by investors representing more than $10 trillion of assets, calls for greater disclosure around climate plans.

Tullow Back in Profit, More Confident on Output

Tullow Oil tightened its 2021 production guidance toward the upper end of the forecast range after booking a profit for the first half of the year.

World's Oil Supply Pressured by Hurricane Ida, Other Outages

The impact of Hurricane Ida and other oil supply outages will take a sizable chunk out of global oil production this year, the International Energy Agency said.

