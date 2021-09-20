Shell to Start Making Lower-Carbon Jet Fuel as Regulations Loom

The Anglo-Dutch energy giant is the first big oil company to disclose production and sales targets for sustainable aviation fuel as demand ramps up.

Brookfield Asset Management Makes $6.96 Billion Offer for AusNet

Australian power distributor AusNet Services Ltd. said it intends to recommend shareholders accept a takeover proposal from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. that values its equity at $6.96 billion.

Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

Oil prices decline, but post a 4th straight weekly gain

Oil prices decline on Friday as crude production in the Gulf of Mexico makes a slow comeback from Hurricane Ida, but both the U.S. and global benchmarks score solid weekly gains for a fourth week in a row.

Nigeria's State Oil Firm Incorporated Under New Oil Law

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., which has been run as a state enterprise since 1977, is to be incorporated as a company with a board.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. climbed by 10 in the latest week to 411, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires.

Hezbollah Brings Iranian Fuel to Lebanon as Shortages Deepen Crisis

The militant group's initiative comes as Lebanon undergoes a severe economic crisis that has thrust millions of people into poverty.

Surging Energy Prices Close U.K. Factories, Another Bottleneck in a World Full of Them

Soaring natural-gas prices prompted U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries to close two U.K. plants, in a sign that Europe's energy crunch is affecting industry as the economy struggles with several other disruptions amid the recovery from the pandemic.

After Hurricane Ida, Satellites Track Gulf of Mexico Oil Spills

NOAA's analysis of the view from space helps frame recovery and containment methods to address environmental hazards.

