China's Xi Commits to Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad

Beijing has faced pressure from the U.S. and environmental groups over projects adding to pollution in developing countries.

Oil ends higher, supported by bets for a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies, a day after Evergrande-inspired selloff

Oil futures end higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations for a weekly drop U.S. crude inventories, a day after a broad selloff attributed to jitters around troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande.

ConocoPhillips Bets Big on American Oil Production With $9.5 Billion Deal

The company's purchase of Permian Basin assets from Shell means it will overtake all but Exxon in oil and gas output in the contiguous U.S.

Driller Tenrgys Files for Bankruptcy, Blaming Soured Lender Deal

The oil-and-gas producer said it filed for bankruptcy after a top lender refused to close on an out-of-court restructuring deal.

APA Rivals Brookfield Bid for AusNet

APA Group set a deadline of one week for AusNet Services Ltd. to allow due diligence access after saying it is willing to trump an existing takeover proposal made by Brookfield Asset Management.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Down in Latest Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories are seen down by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Surging Energy Prices Push U.K. to Weigh Helping Hard-Hit Industries

Steps under consideration include state-backed loans to utilities and subsidies for fertilizer producers, as shortages of natural gas and electricity weigh on a range of industries.

New Hope Returns to Annual Profit, Outlook Rosy on High Coal Prices

New Hope returned to an annual profit, and signaled confidence that thermal coal prices would stay strong after they recently hit a 10-year high.

Energy Stocks Resist Market's September Slide

Shares of oil-and-gas companies are leading the S&P 500's 11 sectors so far this month.

